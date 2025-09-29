All Things Go NYC 2025: PAPER's Version

Lezbopalooza. Gaychella. All Things Gay. Or, as I like to refer to it: Queens in Queens.

These were just a few of the alternative monikers given to New York City’s All Things Go this weekend, as the fest — known for its inclusive, LGBTQ+ atmosphere and artist curation – took over Forest Hills Stadium for three days, giving music listeners a utopia that felt like a stark contrast to the world outside the tennis stadium.

Despite the punny lines, silly kiss cams, and jesting self awarness from the audience (like my homie Sam Olson, who, when The Last Dinner Party came on to the stage to a howl from a fan claiming “You’re so hot!” — joked “Welcome to lesibianism”) there were plenty of seriously hopeful moments that make me wonder if we can push the type of care-free and kind wonderland PAPER got to experience at ATG, into the rest of the world.