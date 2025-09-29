All Things Go NYC 2025: PAPER's Version
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Nina Westervelt
Sep 29, 2025
Lezbopalooza. Gaychella. All Things Gay. Or, as I like to refer to it: Queens in Queens.
These were just a few of the alternative monikers given to New York City’s All Things Go this weekend, as the fest — known for its inclusive, LGBTQ+ atmosphere and artist curation – took over Forest Hills Stadium for three days, giving music listeners a utopia that felt like a stark contrast to the world outside the tennis stadium.Despite the punny lines, silly kiss cams, and jesting self awarness from the audience (like my homie Sam Olson, who, when The Last Dinner Party came on to the stage to a howl from a fan claiming “You’re so hot!” — joked “Welcome to lesibianism”) there were plenty of seriously hopeful moments that make me wonder if we can push the type of care-free and kind wonderland PAPER got to experience at ATG, into the rest of the world.
For instance, when Lucy Dacus talked about living an actual dream she had by playing a headline show at the stadium, before she oversaw the marriage of nine couples on stage. (Reader: she really signed the paperwork, and we really sobbed as she sang “Best Guess” as their combined first dance song). During that same set, Zohran Mamdani joined her on stage to remind us of his bid for New York City mayor, and his hopes to create an environment where “each and every New Yorker could be the fullest of themselves.”
There was also the crowd’s reaction to Lola Young—first, applauding her ability to attend the fest despite having what she referred to as a “tricky couple of days” and then rallying around her when she collapsed, before the end of her set—with even Saturday night’s headliner Doechii shouting out the crowd for “being there and holding her up.”
But the biggest takeaway from All Things Go NYC? Bliss. From the banter in each performer's set, to the fans in line for a drink, to those lounging in the grass between acts — everyone seemed at ease, and emotion I'm sure many of us haven't spent much time in a while. For one weekend in Queens, we got to experience an in-sync, collaborative, live music sigh of relief — three whole days where we could finally catch our breath and breathe.
Photography: Nina Westervelt
