Outfest Film Festival is Returning to Los Angeles
A beloved film festival is returning to the City of Angels.
Following a two-year hiatus, LGBTQ+ entertainment industry nonprofit Outfest announced this morning in a press release that a new iteration of their LGBTQ+ film festival, OutfestNEXT, will take place from Nov. 6 through 9 in Los Angeles. The event, which is currently in the final stages of planning, will be produced in partnership with HBO Max and feature a celebration of the community it uplifts.
“Outfest has a new Board of Directors with new, vibrant voices representing the arts and entertainment communities,” said Board President Lucas Bailey in an embedded statement. ‘We are committed to rebuilding in the face of current headwinds facing the arts, QTBIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.”
Initially created at UCLA in 1982, the organization supports the LGBTQ+ community within the entertainment industry through its programming meant to highlight and showcase films by queer actors and filmmakers. Previous selections highlighted through Outfest programming include Jane Schoenbrun’s debut feature film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair in 2021, and the film adaptation of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe in 2023.
Outfest has also been a part of the North American Queer Festival Alliance since its inception in 2020, an organization established in partnership with Frameline, Inside Out and Newfest to further protect and promote the works of marginalized filmmakers.
In a 2023 statement, the festival cited the current financial climate within the media and entertainment industries as rationale for scaling back their staff, postponing their annual Legacy Awards ceremony and other initiatives to accommodate for internal restructuring.
Today’s press release from the organization notes the return of many employees from its programming, development, communications, and operations departments. It also noted an intention to reestablish key initiatives such as its traditional film festival initiative, Outfest Los Angeles, as well as its BIPOC-oriented film program, Outfest Fusion.
Given the hiatus’ occurrence amidst industry unionization and strikes, it’s also worth noting that Outfest’s return is endorsed by Queer Filmmakers United, the union connected to the organization’s staff. “We are greatly encouraged by [Outfest’s] commitment to fostering a mutually respectful workplace, as demonstrated by their voluntary recognition of our union,” Current QFU president Daniel Crooke said.
Eleanor Jacobs is PAPER's 2025 Fall Intern
Image via Getty
From Your Site Articles
- The Downtown Festival, NYC's New Celebration of Film and Art ›
- The Looks Worth Talking About From the 2025 Venice Film Festival ›
- Ben Affleck Felt Like a “Serious Actor” After Gay Kiss in 'Chasing Amy' ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July