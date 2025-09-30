A beloved film festival is returning to the City of Angels.

Following a two-year hiatus, LGBTQ+ entertainment industry nonprofit Outfest announced this morning in a press release that a new iteration of their LGBTQ+ film festival, OutfestNEXT, will take place from Nov. 6 through 9 in Los Angeles. The event, which is currently in the final stages of planning, will be produced in partnership with HBO Max and feature a celebration of the community it uplifts.

“Outfest has a new Board of Directors with new, vibrant voices representing the arts and entertainment communities,” said Board President Lucas Bailey in an embedded statement. ‘We are committed to rebuilding in the face of current headwinds facing the arts, QTBIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.”

Initially created at UCLA in 1982, the organization supports the LGBTQ+ community within the entertainment industry through its programming meant to highlight and showcase films by queer actors and filmmakers. Previous selections highlighted through Outfest programming include Jane Schoenbrun’s debut feature film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair in 2021, and the film adaptation of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe in 2023. Outfest has also been a part of the North American Queer Festival Alliance since its inception in 2020, an organization established in partnership with Frameline, Inside Out and Newfest to further protect and promote the works of marginalized filmmakers.

In a 2023 statement, the festival cited the current financial climate within the media and entertainment industries as rationale for scaling back their staff, postponing their annual Legacy Awards ceremony and other initiatives to accommodate for internal restructuring. Today’s press release from the organization notes the return of many employees from its programming, development, communications, and operations departments. It also noted an intention to reestablish key initiatives such as its traditional film festival initiative, Outfest Los Angeles, as well as its BIPOC-oriented film program, Outfest Fusion.

Given the hiatus’ occurrence amidst industry unionization and strikes, it’s also worth noting that Outfest’s return is endorsed by Queer Filmmakers United, the union connected to the organization’s staff. “We are greatly encouraged by [Outfest’s] commitment to fostering a mutually respectful workplace, as demonstrated by their voluntary recognition of our union,” Current QFU president Daniel Crooke said.