Some Great Moments At London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week may have wrapped, but we can’t stop thinking about it. New York will always be home base, for sure, but there’s something about London’s designers and their fearless approach that keeps us hooked.

From household names like H&M and Burberry to cutting-edge labels like Leo Prothmann and Apujan, each one showed distinct points of view on the runway, which we'd want to rewatch again and again, and spend time unpacking long after.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite highlights from London Fashion Week Spring 2026.

On September 18, H&M took over London Fashion Week with a show that felt more like a cultural event than a runway. Staged at 180 The Strand, the brand’s Fall 2025 collections came alive through three acts that blended fashion, music and unexpected moments, from Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray, Iris Law and Lila Moss on the runway to Lola Young pulling double duty as performer and model. With a star-studded front row (Central Cee, Little Simz, Emily Ratajkowski and more) and a lineup of looks spanning sharp tailoring, Britpop nostalgia and '90s nightlife energy, the night was part catwalk, part concert, part glossy come to life. Photography: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Burberry

Burberry’s Summer 2026 show channelled the energy of the UK’s live music scene into a collection that felt like a remix of craft, culture and style. Daniel Lee leaned into the connection between fashion and music with narrow silhouettes, bold textures and pops of vibrant color woven through Burberry’s signature checks. From beaded tops and crochet knitwear to chainmail mini dresses and macramé-spliced trenches, the collection struck a balance between tradition and innovation. Accessories carried the beat too — think slouchy totes with equestrian handles, new lace-up boots and soft, unstructured bags. Staged in Burberry’s Perks Field tent, reimagined as a festival-inspired space, the show was a celebration of British creativity at full volume. Photos courtesy of Burberry

APUJAN

APUJAN’s Spring 2026 show played out like a fashion fairytale, weaving together Japanese folklore, literature and modern-day social commentary into a cinematic runway moment. Inspired by the tale of Momotaro, the collection, called "The Extraordinary Voyage of Captain Peach," reimagined the peach-born hero’s journey as a metaphor for contemporary life, layering in motifs of courage, identity and resistance. Over 30 looks included flowing chiffon dresses, custom jacquards, lightweight knits and sculptural sportswear — all filled with hidden Easter eggs, from embroidered read receipts and handwritten letters to ghostly motifs symbolizing digital-age anxiety. With dramatic demon masks, cinematic staging and even a Nike collab featuring Air Max and Superfly sneakers, the collection blurred East and West, past and future, into a poetic archive of memory and imagination. Photos courtesy of APUJAN

​Leo Prothmann