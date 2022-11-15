The 2023 Grammy nominees have arrived and the timeline is a disaster per usual. Every year, countless artists submit their music in the hopes of snagging a coveted nomination, and some of the bigger names opt out of the festivities altogether. Nonetheless, the Grammys has been known for being one of the most prestigious awards in music, and 2023's roster of potential winners has quite a few playlist familiars.

Some names are no surprise to see. Beyoncé is adding nine more nominations under her belt for (almost) everyone's summer album, Renaissance. Taylor Swift has also been near-inescapable, and her presence in the nominations is no different. There's also some pleasant surprises, such as Steve Lacy earning a few noms for "Bad Habit" and Gemini Rights and Turnstile proving they're the world's biggest hardcore band with inclusions in the Best Rock and Metal categories. Among these names, some heavy-hitters such as DJ Khaled, Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar also make frequent appearances.

Below, check out the 2023 Grammy nominees and see if your fave is on the list. Tune into the Grammys on February 5 to witness music's biggest night.

Record Of The Year "Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles



Album Of The Year Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles



Song of the Year "abcdefu" - GAYLE

abcdefu" - GAYLE "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance "Easy On Me" - Adele

"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Higher - Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You - Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording "BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees" - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - ODESZA

Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Performance "So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams

"Old Man" - Beck

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" - Idles

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck "Holiday" - Turnstile

Best Metal Performance "Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse

"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout" - Turnstile

Best Rock Song "Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" - Big Thief

"King" - Florence + The Machine

"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album WE - Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief

Fossora - Björk

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance "VIRGO'S GROOVE" - Beyoncé

VIRGO’S GROOVE" - Beyoncé "Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Over" - Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance "Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" - Beyoncé

"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song "CUFF IT" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album Operation Funk - Cory Henry

Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Drones - Terrace Martin

Starfruit - Moonchild

Red Balloon - Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance "GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance "BEAUTIFUL" - DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

Best Rap Song "Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album GOD DID - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance "Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance "Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

"Going Where The Lonely Go" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song "Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was A Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

"'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

Best Country Album Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Latin Pop Album AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI - Rosalía

Best Music Video "Easy On Me" - Adele

"Yet To Come" - BTS

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

Best Music Film Adele One Night Only - Adele

Our World - Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - (Various Artists)

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse