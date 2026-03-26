girli Wants You to Get Angry

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today we're catching up with rising rockstar girli. On March 17th, girli brought together a gaggle of her biggest fans to hang out and listen to her brand new album ‘it’s just my opinion’ ahead of its May 8th release with a pretty unorthodox meet and greet: they tore shit up together at The Ragery, a rage room in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

girli, the North London born, future rock superstar wants to break shit. Specifically, she wants men to shut up more and thinks women and gay people should get angrier. Both of these things happen to sentiments we share here at PAPER. Ahead of her third album Just My Opinion, the followup to her sophomore album Matriarchy, she met with super fans and fellow rabble rousers at The Ragery, the Lower East Side's favorite rage room. The goal? Break shit, of course. Her recent single "Slap On the Wrist" channels this same rage. For the video, girli partnered with Cheer Up Luv (a UK-based female advocacy group) to create an true-to-life depiction of modern day sexual harrassment, combining real stories and real locations to display, in haunting specificity, how common, widespread and prevalent it still is.

Of the single, she explains that it is "about the way we try to romanticize our lives to cope with difficult things and seek comfort in feeling like our life is the plot of an arty indie movie." In one such movie, the pink-haired protagonist takes her rage and sadness and smashes a bunch of plates about it. Wait — that's real life, and we have the exclusive photos! You can pre-order It's Just My Opinion here.

WATCH GIRLI AND FANS STORM A RAGE ROOM BELOW

“Forget hot girl summer, what about rage girl spring?”

“My new album is called ‘it’s just my opinion’ and it’s my opinion that men should shut up more!”

“I want this album to feel like a yap session and deep meaningful conversation with your best friend.”

“I was picturing Epstein’s face on that microwave while I was smashing the shit out of it with a baseball bat.”

“Women, LGBTQ+ people, all minorities — we’re told to suppress our rage. But we deserve to express it!”

“My song Slap on the Wrist is my version of a musical rage room.”

“Making bops about painful experiences is kinda my MO.”

“I want my fans to listen to my music and feel like they’re venting with me.”