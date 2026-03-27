Alexis Bittar is an Entertainment Mogul Who Also Designs Jewelry

Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar is a true showman. He’s got fashion retail in his blood and in the last few years he’s unleashed the old-school Hollywood producer in his soul. After buying back the eponymous jewelry he’s sold years before, he launched a social media series that became an instant viral sensation. He’s a disruptor and an original thinker and we’re super fans. Oh, and he also makes fabulous jewelry.

Let’s flash back to the very beginning. Did you start selling jewlery on a TV tray on St. Mark's Place? Or did I dream that?

It was vintage clothes and antique jewelry on a quilt on St. Marks near Cooper Union. I was 13 years old. I needed to be in the middle of the East Village. At all costs.

Wow. Did you grow up in New York?

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. I had finagled some car service to get these free vouchers, and they would pick me up with these garbage bags of used clothes that I'd buy in Washington Heights, by the pound, then bring them to the East Village. That was my weekend business.

Did you just throw the clothes in the can or did you pick and edit them?

Pick and edit. I'd have to pick through. It was a massive place in Washington Heights on 106th Street. At the time there were very few vintage stores. It was 1982, so they didn't really exist. Canal, what was it?

Canal Jeans.

Canal Jeans, right and Unique Boutique had some vintage, but there wasn't a ton.

Screaming Mimi’s.

St. Marks was the place where you would go and find stuff. I was there from 13 to 18. I actually never got off the street until I was 25.