Livestream This: 100 gecs' 'Square Garden'

Matt Moen
5m

Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Genre-defying electronic music duo, 100 gecs, and Charli XCX are teaming up to headline a brand new music festival in Minecraft. Produced in conjunction with virtual event veterans, Open Pit, the show features lineup that includes some of 100 gecs' past collaborators like Kero Kero Bonito, Dorian Electra and Alice Longyu Gao as well as sets from Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco, Tommy Cash, A. G. Cook and Umru, GFOTY and Count Baldor, Danny L Harle and Gupi and Fraxiom with all the proceeds from the show benefiting Feeding America.

When? Stream the fest April 24 from 6-10 PM EST via 100 gecs' website or join in game via play.100gecs.com.

Why Watch? Putting aside the fact that 100 gecs are quite possibly one of the most exciting things to happen to the concept of "music" in recent memory, Square Garden is actually a rather poignant full circle moment for the duo given that their first proper live show ever was at 2019's Open Pit produced Mine Gala. So it only makes sense that they would return to the video game platform to throw their biggest show yet. The sheer star power of this lineup alone means that Square Garden is already shaping up to be a wild night from start to finish, but coupled with the fact that they are teaming up with Open Pit, who are basically the Goldenvoice of Minecraft festivals, and you can almost guarantee that there will be countless surprises still left in store.

Photography: Mikey Joyce

