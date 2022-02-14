For Elle’s March 2022 issue, Zoë Kravitz confronted a question that's been plaguing her — and frankly, most of us — for the past year: “What do I actually want?”

And in 2022, Kravitz realized, what she wants is to return to the music industry. And we all want that, too.

Related | Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman

The High Fidelity actress is currently teaming up with mega pop producer Jack Antonoff, to write and record her first full length album. “I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions,” she said during an interview with AnOther magazine earlier this year, and added “it’s about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end.”

This marks the first time that Kravitz challenges herself with a solo record. “It feels vulnerable, and it’s a little scary, but making music makes me happy,” she tells Elle of this new venture. Her previous musical projects had been done mostly in collaboration with her band Lolawolf with Jimmy Giannopoulos, an R&B/electro pop duo that has two studio albums – 2014’s Calm Down and 2020’s Tenderness.

But for the multi-talented actress, who is a clear combination of her parents’ Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz geniuses wearing only one hat is not enough. Just as she did for the HBO show Big Little Lies where Kravitz both acted and gave voice to the soundtrack, on top of her musical comeback, this year she is also making her directorial debut. Kravitz’s first movie Pussy Island is a genre thriller that stars Channing Tatum – her boyfriend – as philanthropist and tech mogul, Slater King.

Keeping in the celebratory Valentine’s Day spirit this year, Kravitz also delighted us with a rare comment about her relationship with the Magic Mike star.

The couple, who have been romantically linked for over a year now, started making a splash after they were spotted biking around Brooklyn last summer. At the time, a source told E! News that they were “spending a lot of time together and having fun,” and added that they were “more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more." And yet, apart from a quick Halloween snap that saw Channing and Kravitz clad in Taxi Driver-inspired costumes in October 2021, the two always kept their romance away from the spotlight.

Kravitz finally let us catch a glimpse of her feelings, saying, “I feel optimistic about life," adding "all my relationships in life — my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family — the journey is learning how to show up honestly.”

About her romance with Tatum, she simply said, “I am happy.”