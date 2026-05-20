It’s festival season, and we aren’t talking about Coachella. PAPER has made it to Cannes, and we’re soaking in every drop of creativity the 2026 Film Festival is bringing to screens. But beyond all the movies and performances we at PAPER HQ have been so hotly anticipating (looking at you Hannah Einbinder in Jane Schoenbrum’s new slasher flick), we also put on our own thought-provoking event within the festival. On May 14th, PAPER hosted Fashion and Film: Perspective on the Croisette at Meta House in the Majestic Hotel, bringing the fashion world’s finest together for a deep discussion. We wanted to take time at Cannes to look at the state of editorial coverage, gain some fashion industry insight, to chat networking and about how the intersection of fashion and film will look in the future. PAPER’s Editorial Director, Mickey Boardman, spoke with Karla Welch, stylist of the stars, and Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford to discuss the innovation within these mediums and the importance of editorial coverage as it relates.

Rutherford provided the panel a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic styling on Gossip Girl, led by Eric Daman. She pointed out his genius costume design that remains on every NYC teenage girl’s Pinterest board. Jenny Humphrey will never not be the blueprint, thanks to him. Rutherford also discussed her own evolution, sidestepping into the world of fragrance with her Veronique Gabai scent, Rose Premiere. Welch insisted on a sample, to which Rutherford happily obliged.

Of course, what’s a conversation at Cannes without movie mentions? Welch made nonfiction fashion shouts, specifically highlighting documentaries like Kingdom of Dreams. Boardman gave guests a history lesson in film costume design, discussing MGM’s icon, Adrian, and his seminal styling work on Letty Lynton (1932) as well as curation of Joan Crawford’s signature looks. When asked which film character she’d most like the chance to style, Welch admitted she wants a pass at Margot from The Royal Tenenbaums. Rutherford divulged a rumor about a Belle Du Jour remake that’s in the works, and admitted she’d jump at the idea of starring in it. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was mentioned, though our panelists’ busy schedules have prevented them from seeing it yet. Welch is no stranger to post-production styling, giving the audience stories of the red carpet dressing she’s done for all our favorite stars. She narrowed some favorite moments down to Tracee Ellis Ross’ career’s worth of iconic awards looks, Hayley Bieber’s YSL look and Justin Bieber’s Balenciaga fit at the 2022 Grammys. She also told how if she, herself, could only wear one designer for the rest of her life, it would be Anthony Vacarello era Saint Laurent.

When discussing fashion of the future, what better, or more personal place to start seeing trends than in our panelists’ own families. Rutherford laughed about how her son fits into her jeans, while Welch said her son loves repping her old Celine pieces. If their offspring is any indication of what the next generation of fashionheads and designers will dress like, we’re in for a real treat. No chat about the future of fashion is complete without mention of technology and its role in our society. We are just starting to incorporate wearables into our daily lives and looks. Mickey knows the range of comfort when it comes to advanced technology, and encouraged guests to just have fun with it. There were some Ray-Ban Meta glasses onsite for people to explore post discussion to see how it felt and could potentially integrate into their lives and styles. What a time to be alive?! Only at Cannes come conversations and experiences like these.