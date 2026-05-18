What to See, Where to Party and How to Survive During Art Month

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. This week, writer and party extraordinaire Emily Powers checks in with 10 of the NYC Art World's finest on how they're surviving Art Month.

The new guard of the New York City art world never ceases to fascinate the city at large, and they’re currently out in full force for art month. We caught up with some of the most fab and fierce to hear about what they’re seeing, where they’re partying, and how they’re surviving. From gallery directors to PR warriors (and even one member of the museum set) — here are our boots-on-the-ground accounts of what’s hot by who’s hot. Also, take a shot every time somebody mentions Gosh. Even Stefon from SNL’s Weekend Update would be jealous of any bar where the theme literally seems to be gnomes.

Sierra Pittman, Harkawik What’s On My friend Ingrid opened a group show at her gallery Slip House on 5th Street that I really want to see. Also, I’m proud to announce that I’m hosting a week-long game of assassin, and I’m looking forward to eliminating my target. I will have achieved this goal by the last hammer at auction. Where’s the party at? New York’s hottest club is AA. After this art month is over, I will be inspired to attend more meetings! Don’t worry, I haven’t relapsed — I’ve just been really busy. Survival Tip You’re always just one complimentary tote bag away from feeling complete.

Ellie Rines, 56 Henry What’s On? There’s a lot going on. They really combined all the galas to be this week, so it’s going to be a big one. And people are fresh from Venice, so it’s pretty impressive that collectors have the resilience — my hat goes off to them! Nobody has more stamina than a collector. People think it’s the dealers, but the collectors are the ones going to five places after they see you. We just did a really cool project that we opened in a penthouse on Gramercy Park. We took over a penthouse listing and installed a room for each artist that we work with. I’m excited for Tiffany Zabludowicz’s Times Square Space debut. And my friend Abby Pucker is in town, and I’m having her over for dinner. The Dia Spring Benefit Luncheon is also on Saturday, and that’s always really special. Where’s the party at? I mean, there’s that new place, Gosh. So I think that’s where everybody younger than me will be. I’m too old, so I’ll be going to dinners with under 15 people in apartments. At 10:30, I’ll turn into a pumpkin, get on a Citi Bike, and go home. Survival Tip? Block out time and pretend you have plans, but really, the plans you have are just with yourself.

Sasha Rosenberg, Gagosian What’s On My art week has been stressful AF! But there’s a lot I’m excited about. My friend Tallulah painted me, and it’s going to be shown at Future Fair, so I’m excited to go see and celebrate her. Also, my boyfriend has an art book publication and launch at Derby Cup Coffee on Saturday. He’s launching a book that he made with my friend Tessa Gourin called Concrete Catwalk. Where’s the party at? Gosh! Spelled G-O-S-H! It’s fab. It’s hot. And it’s so funny — I’m literally the door person there! When I was asked to do the door, I thought, “Well, I’m going to be here literally every night anyway, so I might as well get paid.” It’s good to mention that I am working at Gosh, not partying at Gosh. But still… it’s where the party’s at. Survival Tip Double D’s, and by that I mean Dunkin’ Donuts. America runs on Dunkin’. It’s battery juice.

Minna Kim, Cultural Counsel, formerly of C L E A R I N G and David Zwirner What’s On I’m looking forward to smaller, newer galleries that are having openings this week. While the bigger parties are always great, it’s always nice to see the emerging shows because they’re really refreshing. A fun event I’m going to this week is at SoMad. They’re a femme- and queer-oriented gallery based in Flatiron, which is fun. They actually have a really fun happy hour on Thursday from 7 to 9, and there are going to be drag performers. Sometimes in the art world, it can feel daunting to go to something like that, but they always have such a great environment, great people, and fun programming. Also, I’m interested to see what continues at Gosh. Where’s the party at? My brother has a restaurant on 1st and 7th in the East Village, and he does a lot of art dinners there — it’s called Nudibranch. They have a porrón, which is a Spanish communal drinking vessel, so if you ask for any bottle of wine or cider, they can put it in a porrón for you! It’s fun to go and be able to bring my friends, and I’ll host parties there whenever I can. Survival Tip I always recommend ZBiotics. It’s a pre-alcohol supplement drink that you can prepare before a night out, and the hangover is completely alleviated. I’ve been known to bring them to fairs.

Ricky, The Leslie Lohman Museum What’s On? In terms of openings, I’m excited for the Paul Thek opening — I’m definitely going to that. I also have this mentor gallerist from Italy who I talk to who is coming into town on Thursday. So I’ll basically be doing what he wants to do. He sends me things he’s looking at, I send him things that I’m looking at. I’m doing his list, which is Duchamp, Raphael, both at The Met, and The New Museum. Where’s the party at? Honestly, this month, I’m touching grass. I’m going to Little Island a lot and spending a lot of time there, which I love. I walk there after work and stay there for a long time. If you need to find me, I’ll be stomping around the chimes. Survival Tip? Hairbrush! You have to bring a hairbrush. I’m always brushing my hair. Well, first of all, if you’re on the dance floor and you pull out a hairbrush, people are like, “That’s so funny that you’re brushing your hair right now.” But also, it just resets your vibe. You want to look fresh.

Tony Pettis, Hauser & Wirth What’s On There are so many exhibitions to see this cycle. The Virginia Chihota exhibition at Nicola Vassell Gallery feels yummy and alluring. Also, I’m especially excited for Firelei Báez’s premiere show at Hauser & Wirth. And I can’t forget FADE at Studio Museum in Harlem! If you like a show with some rich, historic texture, then that’s the one. Where’s the party at? Manuela in SoHo is always buzzing this time of year. Also, as a girls’ girl, I love Tigre for a wind-down martini — dirty with Hendrick’s. Survival Tip As cliché as it sounds, I have a mantra. I keep repeating and returning to: “You used to dream about moments like these.”

Sebastian Gladstone, Sebastian Gladstone Gallery What’s On Honestly, doing things outside of the art world is the vibe. I’m going to see Cats with Bob Rennie, then we’re going to Polo Bar. Then, later this week, Ben Hundreds and I are going to Dean’s. I’m also looking forward to the Italian vacation I’m taking next month. Where’s the party at? My friends opened up a new club called Gosh. It is amazing. They’ve created a really interesting space. The vibe, the people there — you just have to actually go there to see what it’s like. It’s like a work of art in itself. Survival Tip Coconut water. Organic. No added sugar. I also wind down from the art fair by organizing a poker game with friends. It usually includes Adam Alessi, Alex Schulan, Will Whitney, and Jacob Hyman.

Evan Karas, Spielzeug What’s On? Well, my art month has been characterized by a fluctuation between para-manic psychosis in analysis sessions and feeling really hot and fabulous. Every year during Frieze Week, we usually attract a crowd before, during, and after every single party. I’ll be busy over here, but if I can, I want to go to Tribeca Gallery Night openings on Friday, because you get unconstitutionally drunk and putz around. In the process of putzing, you often meet really fun, hot, interesting, intelligent, exciting human beings who you can go into the night with. I like to do art week where I don’t really know what the fuck is going on, where anything is, or how I do it, so I don’t really have a padded calendar. Where’s the party at? Spielzeug. Like, what are you even talking about? Come. Literally, everybody come. Pull the fuck up. Obviously. We’re installing a club system in a 6,000-square-foot derelict building with a ton of incredible art. It’s going to be electric. Tonight. May 13th, honey! (Ed. Note: The party was, indeed, electric.) Survival Tip? Float downstream with a pinot grigio and an Amex because that makes anything possible.

Moira Sims, Company Gallery What’s On I’m excited about a mix of things. There’s a temporary space called The Gallery that’s being put on by two friends of mine, artists Anna K.E. and Florian Meisenberg. The space is huge, in Prospect Heights, and they only have it for two months. Because of the time constraint, they’re programming events every few days — it’s really inventive and different. I’m also excited about a listening event we’re organizing at Company Gallery for Hayden Dunham (AKA HYD), where we’ll have people lay down on the floor in her exhibition and listen to her new album from start to finish. At the end of the month, I’m going to the Barbara Hammer documentary premiere. The film is called Barbara Forever. It was just announced that Kristen Stewart is joining as the executive producer, which is so crazy. Where’s the party at? I’m really excited for the next SKSKSKS party this weekend. Additionally, the party is whenever Athena Kokoronis’s next performance is. She hosts these really special dinner performances where she stages a 24-hour restaurant in her apartment. They’re incredible. On the rare occasion I’m having a quiet night, I’ll go to Five Leaves with my partner for a martini. I love the sidecar! Survival Tip I was turned on to these honestly kind of disgusting immunity-boosting medicine packets, and I’m obsessed with them. I swear they are keeping me going right now. The brand is LivOn, and the consistency is slime-like. It’s powerful.