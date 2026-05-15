Shay Mitchell Makes a Splash at the Dior Cruise 2027 Show

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're catching up with actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell live from the Dior Cruise 2027 show. Jonathan Anderson's hotly anticipated collection drew from the California inspiration all around him at LACMA, drawing from the "House’s history in Hollywood. From Monsieur Dior’s 1955 Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design to Marlene Dietrich’s famous declaration ‘No Dior, No Dietrich!’," per notes from the show. Between running Beis and Rini, starring in the Baywatch reboot and being one of Los Angeles' chicest people, Mitchell found the time to catch us up to speed on the day. Where she finds the time is beyond us — but thank god for her. Someone's gotta be this glam! Shall we check out her photo diary below?

"I started the afternoon at home with coffee, music (RAYE, of course), and glam before heading to Dior. Shooting my final look around the house made the whole night feel a lot more personal and relaxed. And yeah, clock the Dior eye patches — they're simply the best!

"I loved this look immediately — chic but still comfortable. Who doesn't love a little tussle to the hair and a perfect white blouse?"

"The lighting in this shower was just undeniable, don't you think? Timeless and totally chic, just like Jonathan Anderson's Dior."

"Arriving at LACMA for the show felt like stepping onto set anywhere in Hollywood. The setting, the lighting, the soundtrack - everything worked together perfectly. Seeing Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior Cruise collection in person was honestly insane."