The Real Show at the Vmas Was the Audience Reaction Cam

Analyzing the passing glances of celebs at awards shows has long been a favored past time of pop culture sleuths. From Rihanna's stoic appraisal of Miley Cyrus's controversial 2013 VMAs performance to SZA"s exuberant reaction to Doechii's triumph at the 2025 Grammys, the public loves playing mind reader when watching their favs react to the award show festivities.

MTV leaned into the intrigue at this year's VMA's even providing a longform stream dubbed the POVMA's focused solely on the celebrity reactions to the night's performances and awards. While many notable faces were featured, the ever-reactive and wide eyed Ariana Grande took up the most air time, as did the global girl group on everyone's lips, KATSEYE.

Now with a plethora of viral clips from this audience POV making the rounds on the internet, the meta minds at PAPER thought it would be wise to unpack the audience reactions that got the biggest reaction online.

Ariana Grande vs. the Concept of Ozzy Osbourne

She's a theatre girl. Ariana Grande was the indisputable MVP of the POVMA's, delivering classic Grande reactions to performances by Lola Young, Doja Cat and even Yungblud's tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Her main move to signify reverence? Raising both hands with her palms facing the heavens. The gesture reads as somewhere between worshipful praise hands and-Italian American for "come on!" Either way, the theatre kid and once Nickelodeon star is still providing the big, slap stick reactions that will inevitably become cannon gif's on the stan internet.



Katseye was wowed by Tate McRae @necrus Yoonchae and Sophia reaction to Tate Mcrae Sports Car at VMA’s 2025 #katseye #VMAs2025 #sophia #yoonchae #fyp @KATSEYE @tate mcrae

KATSEYE is on a roll post-GAP global takeover. It makes sense then that cameras would be trained on Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae who were ever-passionate about seeing their idols deliver pop excellence. Sophia, in particular, was in awe of Tate McRae's high impact choreo during "Sports Car." Meanwhile, Lara was ecstatic during Sabrina Carpenter's performance of "Tears." And while not on the POVMA cam, E! caught this heartfelt moment between Swedish pop phenom Zara Larson and the girls.



Doja Cat was unimpressed with Alex Warren @allthingsdoja she dgaf at all i’m crying 😭😭 #fyp #viral #dojacat #doja #vmas

Look, not everyone can be exuberance at all times. Doja Cat was captured sitting unmoved while Alex Warren performed his hit "Ordinary." The internet, being the internet, of course immediately interpreted it as some form of shade, but also ... God forbid a pop star not scream and cry during the whole many hours long ceremony!

