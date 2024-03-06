Clara Perlmutter (aka TinyJewishGirl) is known for her wild and fun outfits that only she could pull off from her seemingly infinite closet. And people have come to love her style and personality so much since her first days of posting during the pandemic that she has almost a million followers these days. Now, TikTok is her full-time job.

"I have spent the formative years of my early twenties working online, and now I am 25 and all of my hobbies are things that are monetized," Perlmutter tells PAPER. "I am currently working in therapy on what exactly it is that I do IRL."

At NYU, Perlmutter studied writing in undergrad and actually wrote a full-length vampire novel that got deleted when her Google Drive ran out of storage. She's slowly rewriting it when she has the time, but most of her energy at the moment is going into a makeover show that she's producing for TikTok, which is set to release that this spring.

PAPER caught up with TinyJewishGirl about what she loves about her full-time TikTok gig, wearing skinny jeans and John Cena.

What do you love about what you do? Honestly, the TikTok part feels overwhelming to tackle the more that I think about it. I like that I have inspired people to embrace themselves and express themselves. Posting videos feels theoretical and kind of like a simulation, but when people come up to me in real life, my impact feels tangible and my job feels much more meaningful. I guess I also love that this job has the option of being a networking profession. I am extroverted, and I love living in a city where so many work-related events take place. I have built up a large network of friends in the influencer and fashion industries. Talking to my phone is an antisocial task, but I’ve leaned into the community-building opportunities that my success has afforded me. Who is another TikToker that you love right now, and why? Last night, me and four other young women convened at my house to eat dim sum and chat, and naturally the conversation turned to Nara Smith. All five of us were equally obsessed. It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that she is younger than me. I am inspired by the amount of energy she has to accomplish so much cooking and cleaning in one day. I am very career-oriented, at the detriment of my ability to take care of myself. Her videos have hyped me up to put aside time for grocery shopping, cooking and cleaning. I also think the underlying Mormon values and representation of stereotypical gender roles piece of the equation is fascinating. I would’ve written an essay on it in a media studies class in college, I’m sure. She’s influencing me to spare some energy for myself. Craziest comment you’ve received on a post? I have received every type of unhinged antisemitic comment imaginable, but aside from that, the comment that comes to mind is from this person who insisted that we were friends on Webkinz when we were children. I can guarantee we were not. I kept to myself and mostly socialized with my school friends and cousins. I don’t know what would compel a person to lie about that, and the way they doubled and even tripled down on the claim won them this prize.

See on Instagram What’s one of your favorite looks you’ve posted? My look for the Ludovic de Saint Sernin after party was my favorite thing I’ve ever worn. I am obsessed with '90s costume design, and I tried to look like someone out of the movie Blade. My friend Veronika Vilim gave me the red latex bolero, the leather capris were secondhand and the chainmail bikini top was part of a set that I watched online for two years until it went down in price enough for me to buy it. I brought a purse that was made out of plastic so I didn’t ruin anything with the latex lube, and I carried the lube in my bag all night for touch-ups. It’s a purse printed with old Bill Cunningham photos, and I try to whip that out every fashion week. If you know, you know! The shoes are vintage Jimmy Choos that I got on Poshmark for $40, and they’re such a sexy staple. The glam is my go-to glam, which sounds funny because it does not look low-key at all, but with makeup, I’m either wearing nothing, or I’m wearing a full beat. The hair is basically the only thing I know how to do with this length of buzzcut grow-out, but it looks so chic and gets so many compliments. The look came out exactly as I had wanted it to, and I felt sexy and cool and like the version of myself that would’ve made my teenage self proud.

What’s a trend that you love right now? Capris. I just did a video on them that flopped. When I was filming, I realized that I’ve amassed a pretty significant collection of capris. I only included five pairs in the video, but I have at least three more that I can think of. One that you hate? Nothing comes to mind. I’m pretty open. Anytime my gut reaction is to dislike something, I challenge myself to make it work. What would you never wear? Something made by a bigot or a predator. But if we’re talking specific silhouettes or colors, I know I’m going to eat my words. Right now, I’m searching for the perfect pair of skinny jeans to wear dressed up with pumps. Two years ago, I publicly declared that I would never wear skinny jeans again. Things change. People grow! Favorite fashion and beauty brands right now? I’m a vintage girlie when it comes to fashion, and I’m a Stella McCartney era Chloé collector, who also owns some pretty iconic Phoebe Philo for Chloé pieces. I’m really excited about this new era of Chloé! In terms of beauty, I’m a MAC girl through and through. The new lipstick launch from them is major, and I wear it every time I do my makeup. Who’s your celebrity crush? John Cena. He’s my phone lock screen, and it raises a lot of eyebrows.

What’s a good book you’ve read recently? I love literature, but my answer is not a pretentious one. I just reread the Lincoln Lawyer series. I’m a die-hard fan and legal thrillers soothe the pragmatic part of my brain that is disturbed by my whimsical, artistic lifestyle. The audiobooks are great, and I love that it is a whole literary/cinematic universe with a movie and a TV show. Favorite restaurant in NYC? Il Posto Accanto. Consistent great vibes, great staff and great food. I take everyone there. Favorite party in NYC? Wherever my best friend, Sofia D’Angelo, is DJ'ing. What are five songs you have on repeat right now? "Chelsea Hotel #2" by Leonard Cohen. They did a cover of it at the Eckhaus Latta show in February, and now I’m hooked on it again. "Clay Pigeons" by Blaze Foley. Don’t mention the Michael Cera version to me because this is way better. "Keep Me in Your Heart" by Warren Zevon. My boyfriend wrote a song that sounds a lot like it, and every time he plays it on guitar, I have to listen to this after). "von Dutch" by Charli XCX. I'm a depressing folk music stan by day and hot girl music listener by night. "Take It Back" by Sofia D’Angelo. Sofia is about to drop this in April, and I have been her creative director, stylist, photographer, makeup artist and social media manager surrounding this release, so it is safe to say I’ve been eating, sleeping, living and breathing this song.