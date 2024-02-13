New York Fashion Week's main focus may be the many, many runway shows taking over the city, there's also plenty of fun to be had after the last model's cleared the stage. We sent man about town Matt Weinberger to capture Fall 2024 NYFW's after parties in all their chaotic glory — check out his photo diary, below.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin After Party at Boom Boom Room

So many sheer tops. Glam. This was a spicy one. People came out and were not playing around. Performance artist Basha had an improvised dance moment, bringing the kind of creative energy that makes an event like this feel so special. Teddy Quinlivan made an appearance, dressed in a simple yet very cute outfit. The music was bumping. The dance floor was moving. There was no shortage of love in the club. Smiles all around.

Elena Velez's Costumed Ball

Decadence galore. Elena Velez’s salon brought the downtown highly online scene to the Upper East Side for a night of delectable treats and intellectual discourse. PVT Chat co-stars Julia Fox and Peter Vack had a reunion. Harrison Patrick Smith AKA The Dare pulled up. Briana Andalore looked stunning as ever! Red Scare podcast co-hosts Dasha Nekrasova and Anna Khachiyan were dressed in Elena’s designs and looked absolutely dashing. Popular heartthrob writer Madeline Cash made an appearance. It was costumed ball for the ages!

Carolina Sarria Party at Chapel Bar

Carolina Sarria treated partygoers to an opera performance and ballet right smack dab in the middle of the crowded dance floor of Chapel Bar. The crowd was loving it. The performers were all dressed in Carolina’s own designs, created with immaculate attention to detail, incorporating dazzling quilted patterns into the designs' elegant silhouettes. The crowd enjoyed waves of performances as they sipped away at cocktail after cocktail. It was a beautiful celebration of the intersection of the performing arts and fashion, wrapped in a beautiful bow of nightlife glamor.

Holirave at Herø

Nick Holiday’s Holirave celebrating his eponymous brand “Holiday” brought together an eclectic crowd of NY and LA fashion bros and street style Y2K-inspired Insta girlies to a pumping light-filled rave in the expansive venue Herø located in the depths of Rockefeller Center. The bill featured sets by popular scene DJs including Danny Cole, Noah Dillon, Brandon Lamont and Nick Holiday himself, amongst other talent on rise. Silver chains, gold grills, oversized tees, tribal-futurism tats and street wear staples made their presence known at this jaunt. Smoking cigs inside. Getty sweaty. Expensive drinks. Pocket flasks. Lots of eyeliner. The people party on.

Vaquera x Pornhub

Vaquera is on the rise. Kelly Cutrone did it again, throwing another amazing party! Three stories of dancing, laughter and general chicness. I met a girl I thought I recognized as somebody I knew from a recent party I had attended. I asked her what her names was and she said Hunter. I later found out it was Hunter Schafer I was talking to — whoops. She asked I not take any photos, so I obliged. Rachel Rabbit White attended and looked fab. Finlay Mangan, beloved model/poet/DJ attendee, looked like a god. The room was filled with artists, musicians, writers, models and all sorts of creatives. Beauty lives.

Grailed Party

The Bowery Electric has never been more packed. The crowd was loving it and the music was bumping. Ariella Starkman did an amazing job producing the event. Grailed seems hotter than ever. Kanye West pulled up (after I had already left). A huge crowd formed outside the venue as people did there best to see if they could bargain their way inside. The lucky ones were able to make their way in and were greeted with a night worth remembering.

Prabal Gurung Afters

So fun! Loosie's was popping. Prabal seemed to be having the time of his life. Auli'i Cravalho was owning the dance floor and bringing the energy to the night. The staff couldn’t have been nicer, with Keegan Magee holding down the fort, making sure everything in the night ran smoothly. Ronnie Flynn, who opened the club with Dylan Hales, was keeping the energy going and everything was in perfect lockstep. Models. Bottles. Good music. A stylish crowd. What more could you ask for?

Ace x Emcee Party

Hosted by downtown’s beloved Ace Aroff in collaboration with Emcee Studios, the party brought out a crowd of high fashion club kids and Dimes Square-adjacent regulars. The highlight of the night was a powerful impromptu performance of “Perfect” by Princess Superstar herself. People dressed up and weren’t afraid to get down. Richie Shazam popped by with a shimmering black outfit, nail’s done up to perfection and carrying a bright pink Vivienne Westwood clutch.