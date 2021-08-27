It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Kim Petras — "Future Starts Now"

At long last, we're finally at the dawn of a new era for Kim Petras. Her first single for Republic Records is a gleaming, anthemic piece of French Touch revivalism that suggests there's even more fire to come.

Dehd — "Desire (Lala Lala Remix)"

Dehd enlist their Chicago kin Lala Lala for this bright, blown-out remix of "Desire." It's a perfect union between the militant precision of Dehd and Lala Lala's emotive synth-pop.

Kacey Musgraves — "justified"

Although her last record was a paean to the power of new love, "justified" is proof that Spacey Kacey was born to write breakup anthems like this one.

Destiny Rogers — "Simon Say (feat. Flo Milli)"

LA upstart Destiny Rogers pulls Alabama icon Flo Milli into her hazy, technicolor world on "Simon Say," a sleek, understated piece of electronic-R&B.

Sigrid — "Burning Bridges"

Sigrid follows up the pulsating nu-disco track "Mirror" with "Burning Bridges," a darker cut than we've heard from her before. It's a chic, club-ready step forward for the Scandi star.

Halsey — "I am not a woman, I’m a god"

Halsey, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is a match made in heaven; Halsey's new album is twisted and great, and there's no song on it that sums up its perfect union of vision and accessibility like "I am not a woman, I'm a god," an off-kilter statement of intent.

BAYNK & Cub Sport — "Mine"

New Zealand-based producer BAYNK links up with Cub Sport for this glitched-out piece of pop finery; Cub Sport's Tim Nelson sounds even more angelic than usual atop BAYNK's rumbling, bass-heavy production.

Gia Woods — "Oh My God"

"Oh My God" is pure camp! Nobody is doing it quite like Gia Woods; she touches on a strain of hyper-real 2000s revivalism that feels totally fresh and endearingly zany.

NEO 10Y — "(God Is) The Camera"

NEO 10Y hybridizes so many different sounds on "(God Is) The Camera" that the end result is an impossible-to-place genre fusion, a piece of weirdo pop that wouldn't sound out of place on Britney's Blackout.

Porches — "Lately"

The opening track of Porches' new record is blissed-out and beautiful; Aaron Maine is a perfect translator of an emotional rush and "Lately" is no exception.