KATSEYE and Matrix Team Up for Empowering (and Energetic) Haircare Collab
Boba tea? Gnarly. Pop girl groups? Also gnarly. But the gnarliest of all is KATSEYE’s new role as the Global Brand Ambassadors of pro haircare brand Matrix.
The “Touch” songstresses just announced the new partnership with Matrix, saying: “Matrix represents our shared values of inclusivity, self-expression, and joy. As a global group with diverse hair textures and styles, it is rare to find a brand that truly works for all of us.” They’d know best, considering the brand’s unique flair goes hand in hand with KATSEYE’s own role as burgeoning fashion icons, known for daring looks and dramatic ‘dos. (We’re still thinking about Megan’s pink bangs!)
The first stage of their new ambassadorship is the “Matrix Moves” campaign, which puts six signature Matrix products through the high-intensity movements of a global pop group. Manon, using the A Curl Can Dream system, putting her “definition on display with a quick, sharp hair bounce, followed by a slow body drop for an effortlessly fluid finish.” Megan, utilizing Build-A-Bond, is transformed into “The Bond Baddie,” while Lara brings “The Sleek Swerve” with Mega Sleek. Daniela does “The Soft Slay” with Food For Soft, while Yoonchae and Sophia embody “The Miracle Maknae” and “The Glow Throw” with Miracle Creator and Glow Mania respectively.
The campaign continues the ethos of KATSEYE and Matrix both with photography by Carin Backoff, direction by Cody Critcheloe, and styling by Kyle Lu. The most important part, though? Stunning hairography – where the strands join the performance and turn every movement into a powerful act for self-expression – made possible exclusively with the help of Matrix’s stunning product lineup.
KATSEYE, in the announcement for their brand ambassadorship, says that “Our hair is essential. On stage, it has to move with us while staying healthy and vibrant. Matrix gives us the confidence to perform at our best and show up authentically for fans around the world!” Matrix, in a joint statement, echoed the girl group: “ KATSEYE brings this spirit to life through their infectious creativity, high-octane movement, and the beautiful diversity of hair textures within the group, offering a fresh and modern expression of inclusive beauty.”
More than anything, Matrix believes that haircare should be “empowering, uncomplicated, and a source of joy every day.” Funny, because we feel the exact same thing about KATSEYE’s Soft Is Strong EP.
More information about the full product range can be found at matrix.com, or at @matrix across all social platforms.
