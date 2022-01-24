Shayne Oliver’s Anonymous Club will present a three-night live exhibition during New York Fashion Week at The Shed. The February event will highlight the core values of Anonymous Club, which was once conceived as just a series of parties that eventually grew into an artist collective.

From February 10-12, Shayne’s presentation will showcase the importance of mentorship and creating a nurturing environment in art. Visitors to The Shed’s Griffin Theater will have the chance to immerse themselves in three separate events: MUSEUM, COLLECTIVE and CLUB.

MUSEUM night on February 10 will highlight those who played a role in Oliver's path to where he is now, as well as feature those who have had a significant impact on the Anonymous Club community.

COLLECTIVE night on February 11 is all about collaboration. While surrounded by fashion and music, visitors will get an introduction to SHAYNEOLIVER, Shayne’s new namesake label. And finally CLUB night, February 12, will bring Anonymous Club’s status as a piece of the New York nightlife scene to The Shed. Shayne’s music project LEECH will debut a new project and will also perform.

“Shayne Oliver is a genuine artistic innovator across and between creative practices." said Alex Poots, Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed in a press release. "There is a shared commitment to experimentation that brought Anonymous Club and The Shed together, and it’s an honor for us to co-produce and host an event series of this quality and intention.”

Oliver, who rose to fame in 2006 when he created the gender-bending Hood by Air, started Anonymous Club as a studio space to foster creativity at the intersection of music, performance and art. Created with the intention of disrupting the notion of art, Anonymous Club has continued to grow into the collective it is now.

To check out Shayne’s HEADLESS: The Demonstration at The Shed, you can buy tickets at theshed.org.