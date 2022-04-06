We already knew Rihanna was a billionaire, but now she’s certified Forbes official: the Fenty Beauty creator cracked the Forbes Billionaires list, which was just released yesterday.

This new designation on the Forbes list makes her the richest female musician, though it’s safe to say that her music isn’t what’s bringing in the cash. According to Forbes’ tally, Rihanna’s net worth clocks in at $1.7 billion, largely due to Fenty Beauty, though the singer is no doubt raking in money from her other ventures as well, including music and her Savage X Fenty collection.

Rihanna was classed a billionaire by Forbes in August 2021 after her non-music business ventures performed at heights great enough to put her net worth over the top. Fenty Beauty alone was estimated at the time to be $1.4 billion of Rihanna’s net worth, with her stake in Savage X Fenty pulling in much of the rest. And while celebrity-backed businesses, especially in beauty, are a dime a dozen, Rihanna proved that she knew how to make it successful, bringing in more money than all her competitors, according to Forbes.

She debuted on the billionaires list this year at No. 1,729, which means there are 1,728 people richer than her in the world. The collective net worth of the 2,000+ people on the list is $12.7 trillion and if that sounds like an absurd amount of money to you, it’s because it is. Elon Musk is the richest person in the world at $219 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $171 billion.

Elsewhere in music, Jay-Z and Kanye West also made appearances on the list this year. Jay-Z comes in at No. 2,076 with a net worth of $1.4 billion, and West dropped in at No. 1,513 with a net worth of $2 billion.