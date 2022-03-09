Basically the NYC Internet Boyfriends’ version of Marvel Universe’s Avengers, Pete Davidson, Mark Ronson, Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux and Jason Sudeikis have all assembled to keep Midtown Manhattan alive beyond the hours of 9-to-5.
Leading the charge, Davidson converted a storied 19th century townhouse into the freshly inaugurated multilevel Pebble Bar which stands as a substitute for the historical Irish saloon, Hurley’s, that had survived both prohibition and the construction of Rockefeller Center.
“Hurley’s was long known for famed regulars like Johnny Carson, who had a personal back entrance, and novelist Jack Kerouac, whose writing on Hurley’s inspired the Pebble Bar name, David Letterman, who regularly filmed on-air on the third floor, and decades of ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast and staff, who dubbed the space ‘Studio 1-H,” a recent press release states.
As a current SNL cast member, the investment is no doubt a passion project for Davidson who’s likely looking for a place to unwind after a long night of filming. The venue, located on 67 West 49th St., features four floors, each one with its own unique design. From the backlit bar on the second floor, to the dark blue dining room with stone and wood tables on the third floor, the bar offers a “residential” and “intimate” vibe – as partner investor Matt Kliegman told The Post – and an overlook on Sixth Avenue.
The masterminds behind Pebble Bar’s sophisticated design are the founders of Gachot Studios, John and Christine Gachot, whose past projects include the Pendry Hotel at Manhattan West, Glossier in Soho and Marc Jacobs’ West Village townhouse. In conversation with The Post, Christine described Pebble Bar as a place that “has a poetic presence: a historic townhouse that stands as testament to a time before Nelson Rockefeller leveled an entire neighborhood to build a deco metropolis,” and added that the hope is for the venue to become “a regular spot for locals and a destination for visitors; a place that is for everybody, but one that hopefully becomes inextricable from NYC.”
While Pebble Bar was crafted to be the “place for everybody,” it wouldn’t be a celebrity venture without some sort of exclusive, glittery access area. Take the elevator up to the fourth floor — or enter from the “secret” access point in Rockefeller Center — and you’ll encounter Johnny’s, the Pebble Bar’s private event space that can host up to 50 guests.
Though it’s only been open for about a week, Johnny’s has already hosted a party for Robert Pattinson, celebrating the release of The Batman. Ever the joker, Pattinson reportedly clowned Davidson at his own opening by continually requesting Kanye West songs on repeat. Davidson was, no doubt, unfazed though — considering he thought Ye's "Eazy" video was hysterical.
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken as Bank Robber
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber.
Back in January, the acclaimed filmmaker was detained at a Bank of America in Atlanta after trying to withdraw $12,000 from his own checking account. According to CNN, Coogler handed the bank teller a slip requesting the cash and asked the teller to discretely count the money elsewhere, which makes sense given the large sum.
The police report also said the teller received an alert on his account for withdrawing an amount over $10,000, leading her manager to call 911. TMZ also noted that the Bank of America employee described Coogler as a "pregnant Black woman" at the time.
Upon arrival, officers handcuffed Coogler and detained his two colleagues, who were waiting for him in a car outside the bank, during the investigation. Needless to say, the cops realized the mistake and let everyone go, but not before Coogler took down their badge numbers.
Coogler, who is currently in Atlanta filming Black Panther 2, told the outlet that while "this situation should never have happened," Bank of America has "worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."
Bank of America also echoed what Coogler said in a statement issued to Variety where the bank says it "deeply regrets" the incident.
"It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," the statement said.
Giant Spiders Are Raining Down on the East Coast
In a devastating development for arachnophobes all along the eastern seaboard, large spiders are apparently set to rain down across the entire Coast this spring.
Researchers at the University of Georgia have announced that millions of Jorō spiders, which have been described as being roughly the size of a child's hand, are expected to spread out from Georgia along the East Coast as early as May. Native to Japan, the eight-legged little terrors first showed up on American shores about a decade ago, hitching rides on shipping containers like most invasive species do.
Luckily, the Jorō's fangs are too small to break human skin making them relatively harmless. However, they do have the terrifying ability to essentially fly from one place to another using their silk as a hang glider in a process called "ballooning," which does paint a terrifying mental image of drink coaster-sized arachnids raining down on unsuspecting Georgians like some sort of biblical plague. Worse still, the Jorō spider is able to tolerate cold weather which makes it harder to control the growing population and likely means that we could end up seeing them spread as far north as Washington DC, or even Delaware. (But researchers think they likely won't venture past North Carolina.)
So, not only are these gangly 4-inch long creepy crawlers are going to give you a heart attack when you inevitably stumble upon one chilling in your bathtub, but it looks like there's not much we can do to stop it. "The reality of the situation, though, is that for every spider that we might see being transported, there are likely 10 more that evade detection," co-author of the new study Benjamin Frick tells CNN.
The unfortunate reality, it seems, is that we are just going to have to learn to live with it. “If they’re literally in your way, I can see taking a web down and moving them to the side, but they’re just going to be back next year.” We're all processing the best way we know how.
new species of spiders taking over the east coast?!?! coming to attack from the sky?!?! never NEVER EVER stepping a single foot outside again im so serious rnpic.twitter.com/FXNjcq14Az— bri \ud83c\udf08 (@bri \ud83c\udf08) 1646848493
U TELLIN ME SPIDERS GON BE FALLING FROM THE SKY IN THE EAST COAST??????pic.twitter.com/FEd4duNRS5— moose meat (@moose meat) 1646851824
Okay, who had \u201cgiant fucking spiders raining onto the east coast\u201d in their 2022 batshittery bingo card?— Santiago Mayer \ud83c\udf3b (@Santiago Mayer \ud83c\udf3b) 1646845443
everyone is talking about "orb weavers" and i'm like what. those creatures in the DCSS Spiders branch that cast Orb of Destruction and blow you up for 9d11 while kiting you like absolute little bastards? there's going to be Orb of Destruction casters up and down the east coast???— jess! (@jess!) 1646851888
So yall hear about these giant parachuting spiders coming to the east coast...\n\nWtf!? I live on the east coast!!!pic.twitter.com/Gzk3hp2YJH— Woodyman (@Woodyman) 1646846138
Amanda Bynes Thanks Fans for Support Amid Conservatorship Battle
Amanda Bynes has nothing but love for her fans.
Ahead of her March 22 court date, Bynes came back to Instagram under a new username, @amanda.bynes1986, to share a message with those who have supported her through her ups and downs. In the quick video, she says, “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”
The court date in question is to discuss the end of her conservatorship. The former actress filed paperwork in February to terminate the nearly nine-year agreement, according to Page Six. Her request covers both her person and her estate, according to paperwork, and she also submitted a capacity declaration, per California law. The capacity declaration, which must be certified by the conservatee’s physician, psychologist, or religious healing practitioner, is required by the court to show that the person is fit to be left to their own devices.
Following Page Six’s report, Bynes’ lawyer David A. Esquibias told People in a statement, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."
Bynes’ conservatorship extends back to 2013 when she was struggling with her mental health and allegedly set a fire in someone’s driveway. Her mother, Lynn, was temporarily put in charge of her and her affairs at the time. A year later, Bynes was placed on a 5150 hold, later revealing she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to Page Six. She was placed under a slightly modified conservatorship, again under her mother’s care.
Since then, Bynes has openly dealt with addiction and her mental health. She left acting behind but turned things around when she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. In 2020, her lawyer shared that Bynes was still taking classes and hoped to release a fragrance collection. Her new Instagram bio conveniently mentions her upcoming fragrance line, telling followers to “check back for updates.”
Ah-Mer-Ah-Su Turns This Frank Ocean Classic Into a Banger
Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange single, “Thinkin Bout You,” has become a classic for queer longing, released at a time when LGBTQ representation was scarce — if not unheard of — in mainstream music.
The singer originally uploaded his tender track to Tumblr for free in 2011, before formally sending it to radio the following year and drumming up excitement over his rumored sexuality. “My eyes don't shed tears, but boy they pour, when I'm thinking 'bout you,” Ocean sang, inviting fans into his love life for the very first time.
Related | Ah-Mer-Ah-Su's Top 10 Summer Anthems
Now a decade later, as "Thinkin Bout You" reaches cultural ubiquity, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su is giving it new life with a UK garage-inspired cover, produced with davOmakesbeats. The “indie-pop doll” is a perfect vocalist to take on Ocean’s impressive falsetto, fluttering on the chorus above production that’s less power-ballad and more sunny, summer banger — fit for the club.
The accompanying music video, premiering today on PAPER, turns “Thinkin Bout You” into a DIY, over-the-top spectacle. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su is all smiles, as she wildly whips her hair, and models magenta bodysuits, cheetah bikinis and, at one point, a prom queen sash with her name across it. In the background, colorful, glitchy animations add to the frenzied energy.
This cover kicks off LA-based Molly House Record’s second compilation, marking five years of championing QTPOC artists. (The name, “Molly House,” is slang from 18th and 19th century Britain, referencing queer meeting spots.) Set to release on April 15, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su appears on the tracklist alongside acts like TT the Artist and Saturn.
Watch Ah-Mer-Ah-Su's "Thinkin Bout You" video and stream it, below.
