Which Diva Should Star in Cole Escola’s Miss Piggy Movie?

Miss Piggy is the most important person in the entire world. Cole Escola is the second most important person in the entire world. Makes sense these two divas are cooking up a movie together!

Jennifer Lawrence of all people broke the news on gay people's favorite podcast to tweet things about, Las Culturistas, during a recent appearance to promote her new flick Die My Love. “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it.” The news dropped like an atomic bomb in the iHeart studios, with Yang and Rogers both visibly shocked. Lawrence, for her part, looked visibly pleased with herself.

Lawrence didn't give much up about the forthcoming movie, but did say she and Stone might make an appearance together. "I think so, we have to." Perhaps Escola will also nab a guest spot, alongside friends Yang and Rogers. The iconic pig mistress of Kermit the Frog made her television debut on The Muppet Show in the '70s, gradually becoming an essential ensemble member of the Muppets and bona fide superstar in her own right as the decades progressed. Fitting, since her defining characteristic is upstaging her star boyfriend any chance she gets.

Since that debut, she's starred in numerous films and shows, from The Muppet Movie, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Great Muppet Caper, Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Muppets Go to Hollywood, and, if you can believe it, even more. Her filmography dwarfs the likes of even Oscar nominated actresses like Lawrence and Stone. She's a real working girl!

But the real question remains: Who, if anyone, should star in a Miss Piggy movie? I'd obviously like Escola, a Downtown sensation and the genius behind Oh, Mary!, to make an appearance in some way, But I'd also love to see them bring their comedy collaborators into the fold, if only because I'm a selfish bitch who loves to get what I want. I'm talking John Early and Kate Berlant, Julio Torres and Amy Sedaris. Those sorts! Randomly, and I'm just throwing this out there: Wallace Shawn should make an appearance, which would right the criminal wrong that he's never been in a Muppets movie before. I'd also like some Broadway divas in the mix: Christine Baranski, Audra McDonalds, Bernadette Peters, Alan Cumming, Liza Minelli, Carol Burnett.

But sure, perhaps we should give some opportunities to young actors. I medically cannot perceive people under the age of 30, but I trust Escola's advisors to make those calls for me. Besides, my version of this movie will have everything, but mostly, everything for me, and also gay guys who tweet too much, their boyfriends that work in PR, their female friends that work at magazines, and older gay men from the Midwest that love to take cruises. We're the backbone of Hollywood, after all, and we deserve to get what we want!

Update, 11/06/25: Jennifer Lawrence provided further context on the film on The Tonight Show. While talking to host Jimmy Fallon, she said the idea was inspired by a friend mentioning how funny it would be for a movie to star Miss Piggy and be about cancel culture, having had the idea in 2020. While the movie isn't necessarily "about that," she says, it did lead her produce the film alongside "shark" and Muppets superfan Emma Stone. Watch her full comments below: