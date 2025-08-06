Everything You Missed at the 2025 Las Culturistas Awards

The very first televised Las Culturistas Awards on Bravo has come and gone. It was a monumental moment in culture we will probably look forward to every year now. More importantly, it marks an extension of the awards season circuit that was in desperate need of Gabby Windey accepting awards for being herself and Andy Cohen drunkenly presenting awards to Lady Gaga, who wasn’t even in the room.





Our boys actually pulled it off — and by our, I mean Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, who are “our boys” in the sense that they were gay guys on the internet who are now gay guys on TV. (See you on the island, though!) As I said previously, their success seems to incite rage on the parts of Twitter that spend a bit too much time each day tweeting about top and bottom dynamics while also browsing Sniffies at their dying grandmother’s bedside.

Thankfully, the engagement rates are through the roof on the Las Culturistas Awards, and I want in on the action. So in my attempt at carving off any last scrap of meat from podcasting’s prized pigs, I’ve helpful compiled both a list of winners and the highlights of the night.

All the (Important) Winners of the 2025 Las Culturistas Awards: Titan of Culture Kenan Thompson Lifetime of Culture Allison Janney

Gabby Windy accepts award for Best New Artist See on Instagram

Artist of the Millennium Miss Piggy

Boop!

Pamela Anderson

Jack Antonoff

Mulan Record Of The Year “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Diet Pepsi” – Addison Rae

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” – Aerosmith

“Massachusetts” – Jensen Mcrae

“Soup” – Remi Wolf

Law Roach presents award for Outfit of the Year See on Instagram

Album Of The Year Mayhem – Lady Gaga



Am I the Drama? – Cardi B

Now That’s What I Call Music! Volume 7

Stripped – Christina Aguilera

1989 – Taylor Swift Finalist Of The Year Dr. Orna Guralnik

Gabbriette

Delta Work

Boop!

Meghann Fahy



Bowen and Matt perform “Abracadabra” See on Instagram

Outfit Of The Year Demi Moore’s yellow coat – The Substance

Timothée Chalamet – Knicks game

“Protect the dolls” t-shirt

When a pretty girl gets coffee in just sweatpants and tank top

Lisa Rinna in whatever she wants

Best New Artist Domingo

Dr. Victoria Frankenstein

Eva Victor

Miss Eggy

Gabby Windey

Best Picture – Literal Picture Dylan Efron Butt In Air



Luigi Mangione reveal

Lisa Rinna M&M

Walton Goggins during Sam Rockwell’s crazy ass monologue – The White Lotus

Picture of horse that a child drew

Parvati Shallow Presents The Eva Longoria Award for Tiny Woman, Big Impact See on Instagram

Allison Williams Cool Girl Award Lisa Rinna M&M

Lisa – Blackpink

Lisa Simpson – The Simpsons

Lisa from Temecula

Paige DeSorbo

Santa Award For Being Unforgettable Daisy Duck

Toad – Mario



Sarah Snook

Gagachella

Rosie O’Donnell – And Just Like That Most Amazing Impact In Film AI, unfortunately (and we can tell when it is)

Kate Winslet hat intro – Titanic

Music and scoring in film

Jeff Goldblum’s chest – Jurassic Park



Paul Giamatti, blue paint – Big Fat Liar

Rachel Bloom Presents Best News We Heard See on Instagram

Most Iconic Exchange of Words ”Defying Gravity” intro – Ari and Cynthia

“High body count hair – Angie Katsanevas



“Does he make you laugh?” “He doesn’t make me cry” – Ocean’s Eleven

“Does he gag you?” “He doesn’t clock my tea” – meme of Ocean’s Eleven

“But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean at the end” “Well, baby, I went down and got it for you.” “Awwwww, you shouldn’t have” – Britney Spears – “Oops!… I Did It Again” Best Movie Of All Time Tár



A Star Is Born (2017)

Gagachela Bootleg from Videomoon.cn

The Incredibles

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps Best Gay Guy – Famous

Jonathan Bailey

Andrew Scott

Andy Cohen



Tramell Tillman

The one you’re thinking? Him.

Social Change Moment Of The Year Gagachella



College Students do what they’ve been educated to do

JoJo Siwa continues to evolve

Zohran Mamdani press tour being somehow not cringe

When a gay celebrity writes a children’s book Moon Award For Shining Brightly Michelle Williams – Death Becomes Her

Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex

Sarah Sherman in a wig

Dreamworks moon with the boy on it who fishes



Chase Sui Wonders – The Studio Sun Award For So F-ckin’ Hot Lucy Dacus



Cate Blanchett

Dr. Orna Guralnik

Bad Bunny – Calvin Klein

Coffee that your new lover just brought back from the store and oh my god he should have told me this was gonna be so hot? Things are starting to go south

Eva Longoria Award For Tiny Woman, Huge Impact Boop!

Sabrina Carpenter

Quinta Brunson



Toad – Mario

AOC Song Of The Summer “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter



“Party in the USA” – Miley Cyrus

“Graduation (friends forever)” – Vitamin C

“Sweet Caroline” – ??? Famke Janssen Name Award Charlie Puth

Mariska Hargitay

Dr. Victoria Frankenstein

Betty Boop

Madison Beer



Grief Of The Year Avatar 2: The Way Of Water

Bowen’s birthday was the day after the 2024 election

The boat episode of Succession

When we thought for a second pervy lil bro died on The White Lotus from the protein smoothie



Paige left Summer House Woman Of A Certain Age Award Jenna Ortega – 22

Dame Helen Mirren – 79

Queen Elizabeth I – Elizabethan Age

Betty Boop – Timeless



Winona Ryder – The Age of Innocence Style Icon Award Zendaya

Shrek

Anna Wintour

Dracula

Dr. Orna Guralnik



Cover Our Bases Award For Thing You Have To Admit Happened This Year Law and Order: It Ends With Us



Karla Sofía on CNN

Adrien Brody spit his gum out at the Oscars, threw it to his date and Matt and Bowen were in the shot

“A MINOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRR” at the Super Bowl

Subway Series, we think? Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm And Individuality Benson Boone flipping

Gagachella

Womencrafts Provincetown



Julia Fox

Monstro Wlisasue Pop Crave Award For Excellence In Journalism Kaitlan Collins

George Clooney

Steve Kornacki (the other election, not this one)

Amelia Dimoldenberg



Conclave (2024)

Best 2023 Moment Barbenheimer

Eras Tour

Chinese spy balloon

Ariana Madix tears Sandoval up

Gwyneth Paltrow skiing lawsuit

Tina Turner Legend Award Audra McDonald

Clairo

Melissa Etheridge

Monstro Elisasue

Cecily Strong People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive Daniel Dae Kim

Dylan O’Brien

Dylan Efron



Boston Rob

Tramell Tillman

The Greatest Showman Sutton Foster



Cole Escola

Jeff Goldblum

Kermit the frog

Miss Piggy Shot We Are Shooting In This Moment Cher on Las Cultch

Celine Dion on Las Cultch

Barbra on Las Cultch

Oprah on Straightiolab

Taylor Swift The Sweat Tour Award For Best Live Indoor Performance The Sweat Tour

Brat Tour



“Killah” — Lady Gaga — SNL

BOOP!

Bowen Yang, Lady Gaga — “No More Slay” — SNL

The Cowboy Carter Award For Best Live Outdoor Performance “Sunset Boulevard” – Sunset Blvd.

Cowboy Carter



Rachel Zegler – Evita

Bowen Yang feat. Matt and Celeste “Apple” dance – Coachella

Chappell Roan – music festivals Creatine Award For Straight Male Excellence Bad Bunny – Calvin Klein

Sebastian Stan – various

Senator Bernie Sanders

Andy Samberg – Various



Jack Antonoff – co-author of “Manchild”