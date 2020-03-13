Between Meghan Markle's emerald green cape dress and Emily Ratajkowski's dog-walking Givenchy look, celebs looked polished this week for official engagements and off-duty errands alike. While we love a red carpet fashion moment, there's something to be said for serving a look away from a big premiere. With fashion month in the rear view mirror, stars were a bit more daring in their choices, from head-to-toe prints to bold monochromatic dressing. See, below, for the best looks of the week.

Rita Ora

The singer was spotted in London wearing a white utilitarian get-up by emerging London label Symonds Pearmain's Spring 2020 collection and rose aviators from Projekt Produkt.

Leon Bridges

Bridges attended and performed at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in a retro look from Wales Bonner's Fall 2020 collection.

January Jones

The Mad Men star paired her floral and fringed Fall 2020 Jonathan Simkhai dress with leather knee-high boots to a charity event in LA.

Iris Law

The model wore a tan Mulberry minidress and snakeskin jacket to the launch of her Iris By Iris bag capsule with the British heritage brand.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle had a major Princess Diaries moment at London's Commonwealth's Day Service in this striking emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress, nude Aquazzura pumps and a black Nina bag by Gabriela Hearst.

Chris Paul

The NBA star sported a colorful tartan shirt and matching trousers by LA-based brand The Elder Statesman at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Grace Vanderwaal

The singer-songwriter attended her premiere of Disney's Star Girl in an enchanting winter white dress with puff sleeves by Danish label Cecilie Bahnsen.

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and designer sets the bar high for dog-walking street style in this camel Givenchy blazer, white turtleneck and black trousers on a sunny day in New York.

Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Meg shut down Gotham Hall in NYC in this bright orange look by Daniel's Leather, Gucci chain belt and matching suede pumps by Brian Atwood.

Eiza Gonzalez

The Mexican singer and actress was spotted on her way to Jimmy Kimmel in this barely buttoned denim jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell.