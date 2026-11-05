Inside the New York Public Library’s 2026 Library Lions Gala

On Monday, November 2, the New York Public Library brought together some of the most influential voices in literature, arts, and culture for its annual Library Lions Gala, held at the iconic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in New York City. This year’s celebration honored an impressive lineup of cultural figures, including poet and musician Joy Harjo, bestselling author Stephen King, writer and historian George Packer, screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin, lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, and award-winning novelist Jesmyn Ward. The evening began with guests being led by an orchestra upstairs to the breathtaking Rose Main Reading Room, where they gathered for dinner and a special program celebrating the honorees and their contributions to the literary world.



Abby Milstein, Chair of the Library’s Board of Trustees, opened the evening before introducing a short film spotlighting this year’s Library Lions. New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx then took the stage to reflect on the importance of storytelling, creativity, and the power of the written word. “As writers, creators, and change-makers, these Library Lions have pushed the boundaries of their crafts, inspiring countless others to engage with the art, literature, and ideas that guide our collective human experience,” Marx shared. The night also included a special tribute to Dolly Parton, recognizing her longtime dedication to childhood literacy through her Imagination Library, an initiative that provides free books to children from birth through age five. The honorees were then presented with their Library Lions medals to a standing ovation. Beyond the celebration, the gala served a bigger purpose: raising essential funds to support the Library’s neighborhood branches, educational programs, and world-renowned research collections. These resources remain freely accessible to millions of New Yorkers, from students and researchers to artists, writers, and lifelong learners. The evening was made possible with the support of its Host-Chairs, including Anna Bousdoukou and Andreas Dracopoulos, Katharine J. Rayner, Christine and Stephen Schwarzman, and Merryl and James Tisch, alongside Young Lions Host-Chairs Emily Coit and Eric Burgh, and Christopher Liu and Lisa Zuckerwise.

This year's Co-Chairs included Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Adam Bartos, Patricia Duff and Richard Cohen, Hortense le Gentil-Joly and Hubert Joly, Abby and Howard Milstein, Eleanor and Howard Morgan, Lauren and Andres Santo Domingo, and Nanar and Tony Yoseloff. For the second consecutive year, Montblanc returned as the official sponsor of the Library Lions Gala, continuing its partnership with the New York Public Library, which began in 2023. Through initiatives like Summer at the Library and educational programs for school-age children, the luxury Maison has continued to champion literacy, creativity, and self-expression. Rooted in Montblanc’s global Let’s Write initiative, the partnership celebrates something that never goes out of style: the power of words, the importance of storytelling, and the magic of picking up a book. And in a city that never stops writing its own story, what better place to celebrate those who help shape it?

Photography courtesy of Montblanc