Madison Beer Woke Up In a Glass Box at Her 'locket' Release Party

Madison Beer is back in a big way.

New album? Check. Madison in a glass box? Check. Engraved, personalized lockets from our friends at Pandora ? Perfection .

Since the release of Silence Between Songs in 2023, fans have been anticipating the next musical step for the songstress, memoirist and generational sensation. Her fourth LP, locket, surpasses every expectation they formed during this in-between period. The album’s singles, “make you mine” and “bittersweet” teased the dramatic range of sounds and emotions Beer would explore on the rest of the record. The former is an ode to early 2010s pop dance tracks, featuring hypnotizing synths and sirenlike vocals, while the latter is a vulnerable take on the end of a relationship and the mental gymnastics that come in the aftermath.

On January 16, to ring in the release of locket, PAPER first dropped the exclusive PAPER cover with Beer , followed by hosting the official album release event for hundreds of Beer’s top fans at MONI Studio in New York. The newly opened creative space aided in blending physical and digital elements that each helped bring the world of locket to life.

As guests entered the blue-hued venue, Beer waited patiently in the large-scale plexiglass buildout in the center of the room, inspired by an activation from Beer’s favorite show Severance . It contained a replica of her studio, which allowed fans to see the intimate details of the recording environment for locket. Before beginning the listening experience, Beer was seen resting on her studio’s couch in a deep slumber. When she woke up some 45 minutes later, the crowd screamed in excitement as she then began playing the 11-song long tracklist. Her producer Leroy joined her in the glass box where the two gave fans a glimpse into the creation and production of the album. On the other side of the room, a camera inside the box projected VHS footage of Beer that transported fans into her dimension.

Pandora brought sparkles to the party alongside Beer, with a popular engraving activation of their silver Engravable Openable Heart Tag Pendant jewelry for fans, with matching silver Infinity Chain necklaces to boot. The lockets evoked the album title perfectly, and literally, and these customizations created one of the most intimate artist-fan connections in recent memory. The party also featured exclusive merch, with “yes baby” mocktails to sip on and delicate, blue-laced locket cupcakes to munch on.

Our PAPER hosted locket release party in New York was just the first foray that fans will experience in this new era. Tickets for the locket tour go on sale January 21 with dates across the US and Europe.