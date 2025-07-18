Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025: The Looks Worth Talking About

The very first televised Las Culturistas Culture Awards has come and gone. Aren’t we proud of our boys, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ?

They’re not really our boys, but they are gays about New York City that have broken through in major ways on their hit podcast Las Culturistas. Their yearly insider baseball culture awards special has made the jump to actual television, airing this year on Bravo. It feels like when you search up that really hot girl you went to high school with and find out she’s a Victoria’s Secret model dating a ‘90s A-lister now. Aren’t we all just jealous and proud at the same time? I am!

Nominations at the ceremony included “Most Iconic Building or Structure,” “Best Vibe, Hands Down,” “Best Movie of All Time,” and “Social Change Moment of the Year Sponsored by West Elm.” We even have the “Moon Award for Shining Brightly” and the “Sun Award for So Fuckin’ Hot” categories, followed up the “Cover Our Bases Award for Thing You Have to Admit Happened This Year.”

Sadly, there’s no category for “Most Fashion To Ever Fashion At the Las Culturistas Culture Award Red Carpet Televised by Bravo on Actual TV That People Can Actually Watch.” Thankfully, I’m starting my own awards show, The PAPER Magazine Looks Worth Talking About At the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. Shall we see the nominees?

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers

There they are! The men about town and culture popped up on the purple carpet in wildly contrasting outfits. They perfectly fit the vibe, with Yang dressed like a bonafide movie star and Rogers dressed like an actor that gets invited to Thom Browne fashion shows. I much prefer Rogers’ look of the two, only because I believe in the power of a statement lace and pearl button. Still, Yang’s ruffled collar and sleeve is quite the touch (hi, Bowen!), and I wish them both the very best in their endeavors. Mainly, finding new and inventive ways to keep the podcast going while their star profiles and IMDB pages skyrocket!

Meg Stalter 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards: The Looks Worth Talking About

I hope Meg Stalter knows we both have the same shoes, which is so cool, because now I want the same Diet Coke corset. She looks like what Julia Fox thinks she looks like, which is an achievement only grasped by that girl who stands on subway platforms in thongs and basketball shorts. Meg Stalter, truly, I am so happy that this is the year where everyone sees what a genius you are. I’m also so happy it’s the year where you wore a corset made of Diet Coke boxes to a Bravo awards show airing August 5.

Law Roach

Law already knows what I’m going to say. It’s not like he has my number or anything, but he knows, because I’m sure he’s a big fan and obsessively pores over my many red carpet recaps dedicated to his work. Anyways, for everyone not tapped into the psychic mindwave Roach and I both share: I love a silly pant leg. In fact, if there’s a pant leg, I need it to be silly. The play on proportions here are fabulous, and I love the monochromatic effect the matching tie and shirt lend to the look, alongside that tie-waist I will be imitating when I’m nominated for the Las Culturistas Culture Awards “Award For the Best Fashion Critic at PAPER.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast

The funniest part of the cavalcade of Real Housewives at the ceremony, specifically The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is their unintended messaging that they should never be more famous than a Bravo awards show hosted by gay podcasters. Sure, they want to be more famous than the purple carpet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, but they shouldn’t, and won’t, seeing as their fashions are indicative of everything that holds them back collectively and individually. Britney Bateman is dressed like a catalogue prom model, Heather Gay thinks her promotional look is a gag, Mary Cosby is dressed like an actual cult leader and Bronwyn Newport is here in something far more expensive than anything sitting in the other women’s closets. Seeing as we’re big fans of Angie K here at PAPER, I wish I liked the dress more. I don’t! It’s something I’d imagine one would see at a competitive ballroom competition. Seeing as we’re big fans of Angie K here at PAPER, I wish I liked the dress more. I don’t! It’s something I’d imagine one would see at a competitive ballroom competition.

Lisa Rinna

It’s not all bad on The Real Housewives front considering Lisa Rinna showed up and can actually dress. I’m usually averse to corsetry details in non-corset related clothing items, but the effect here is quite impressive. Her hair has also settled into something distinct, even cool, and the white pump was the best choice we’ve got.

Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey

When one’s girlfriend is as beautiful as Gabby Windey, all there is to do is point and look and remind everyone how hot their girlfriend is. Robby has the right idea here, opting out of formal wear for the usual slacks and button up with accompanying white t-shirt. It’s just about the lesbian uniform of Los Feliz. Windey, meanwhile, looks glossed and sexed and fresh to death. I love this muted slate color with the pop of silver on the bust. While I suggest we go a different route with the hair next time, this is the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. They’re here because they were both the meme queens of 2025, not because they paid $10 million to a stylist they poached from The Hollywood Reporter’s power list.

Quinta Brunson

Speaking of power stylists, don’t we all just love what Quinta Brunson wore? Pink is her color no matter the shade, and I simply die for this sequined and possibly embroidered bust. Short hair was also the correct choice, although I would have loved some visible details in the styling to glom onto. It’s missing just one little thing to really make an impact, but god, does she look good regardless.

Kate Berlant

All rise for Lady Gothica, Mistress of the Ravens, Herald of the Endless Night That Consumes All Light. Wow, what a dress! I love when funny women can also dress, which Berlant in particular excels at. These earrings with the dramatic cut of the bust and this perfectly slicked down hair? Phenomenal! I can only imagine what gabs and gaffs she had with the other attendees, holding court and courting laughs. If I close my eyes really tight and hold back the tears, I can picture it as if in a dream only barely remembered.

Allison Brie

The people’s princess popped up in a Rabanne fuck me dress and little peep-toe pumps. Her hair is bigger than god and her matching chain bag is just about everything I’ve ever needed from Brie, who brings such charisma to this fit. I want to wipe my nose in a bathroom stall and tell her how much I love her in matching versions of this outfit. It would probably fix all my problems if we could share such a special moment together.

Allison Janney

Just outside our bathroom stall is Allison Janney, who’s busy fussing with the wedgie these hot pants are giving her. Fresh off my drunk and tender moment of sisterhood with Brie, I turn to Janney and exclaim how hot she looks and how I maybe wish she was my mom. Jokes aside, this is the silliest little outfit I’ve ever seen from a celebrity at a major awards show. Good on her! Had she kept her pussy safely tucked away, I might wonder why anyone had showed up to this function at all. It’s irreverent; it’s cool. Most importantly, it’s proof that more celebrities should take themselves less seriously.

Paige DeSorbo

I’ve learned that in this one small life I’ve been given, I do not have to give it up for Paige DeSorbo. So I won’t give it up for her, not in any of the numerous times she’s appeared in the pages of “So Chic, Very Chic” or right now, on the purple carpet. All things considered, at least she wore the hat.

Julio Torres

Let’s end it on a high note: Julio Torres, I can’t believe you got me a rose! I can’t wait to go to the masquerade ball at Kate Berlant’s haunted castle with you, where we’ll dance the night away to music played by a skeleton band called The Ookie-Spookies.