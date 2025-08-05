The so-called “writer girl” of The Real Housewives of New York City has finished her next chapter: making good with Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen.

Carole Radziwell surprised Andy Cohen, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Mid-episode, she appeared sidestage to chat about her recent run-ins with other Real Housewives, all while the Las Culturistas hosts sat in a genuinely dumbfounded silence. That is, until Rogers burst in with a million comments and questions. That’s no shade — we all have them!

The two have been at public odds after Radziwill's fateful last reunion on the once-hit show, where she sparred verbally with Cohen over his apparent favoritism to now-nemesis Bethenny Frankel. Perhaps their mutual enemy is what brought them together, or Radziwill is making a bid for an apple next season. Doubtful on the second point, but isn’t it nice to see these frenemies reunited after all these years?

They previously reconnected at Bravo Fan Fest 2024 in November, away from prying eyes. Prior to that, Radziwell has made numerous public statements about Cohen and the show that launched her into reality television stardom. Most famously however is a quote she did not, allegedly, take credit for. In a now-infamous cover story on Cohen in New York Magazine in 2024, an anonymous “former” RHONY star had this to say:

"The show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired." Cohen, incensed, went on Radio Andy in the wake of the story to claim he knew "exactly" who said the quote: Carole Radziwell. "No question. It's the one mean quote in there and it's the only anonymous quote. There are 18 reasons why it's Carole. It's not even a question that it's Carole."

The show in question, The Real Housewives of New York City, has certainly struggled since Radziwill’s exit following a bitter squabble with former bestie Frankel. Not because of her exit, certainly, but it didn’t help losing someone as accomplished, witty, genuinely fashionable, and rich as Radziwill. That’s not to mention her years of experience as a Downtown to-do and journalist, with friends in high places and more one-liners loaded than the best of her castmates combined. She stands as one of the greatest Real Housewives to ever appear on these shows, at least in my estimation. Yes, that is partly because she stood in Dorinda Medley’s closet one time and pointed out only the truly rich wallpaper where nobody can see, but that’s not the point!

What follows is a laundry list of things to love about Carole Radziwill. Her feud with Aviva Drescher, which culminated in the infinitely memed “leg toss” seen around the world. Her tiger print couch. Her fabulous wardrobe and Carrie Bradshaw personality. The shoes she keeps in her oven. The way she was the only person to ever truly shake Bethenny Frankel to the bone. That she went toe-to-toe with Andy Cohen and came out unscathed. And, despite how poorly it’s aged, the expert line delivery on: “I was awoken in the middle of the night by two male voices. One was LuAnn's." I’m a transsexual, which means I am well within my right to both laugh at that still and also beg her to come back, at least for a scene!