Fans are in love with Kylie Jenner's new photos.

Last month, the makeup mogul gave birth to her second child with partner Travis Scott, with whom she also shares four-year-old Stormi. And much like they did for Stormi, the couple recently released "To Our Son," which documented the birth of their baby, formerly known as Wolf, with Jenner also taking to Instagram to share stills from the sweet video.

However, one photo of her son's feet against her belly ended up being what caught fans' eyes and led many of them to praise the notoriously glammed up Jenner for "normalizing normal" postpartum bodies with the seemingly unfiltered pic.

"The pic of your belly, i love you," as one person said, while another echoed this sentiment by adding, "How real and raw photo number 8 is."

Meanwhile, others used one Reddit thread to talk about "refreshing af" and "incredibly beautiful" photo, with one commenter writing, "It makes me feel good to see a belly that looks just like mine when I gave birth."

"I’m proud of her, she has come a long way and I hope this is the beginning of a more natural and confident journey for her," the poster continued, as a second noted that "this is a big step for Kylie too because we knowwww how insecure this girl has been about her body-especially post partum."

After all, Jenner previously opened up about her postpartum struggles in a series of Instagram Stories from last week, in which she describes how she found this time to be "a little harder than with my daughter."

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy," she said, before going on to say she wanted to be more candid with her followers in order to let others know that this particular aspect of motherhood can be hard, even if you're one of the richest people in the world.

"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us," as Jenner concluded. "But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

Watch "To Our Son" below.