Kanye West's ex-bodyguard is taking aim at his former employer.

Recently, Stan Stanulis spoke to the Hollywood Raw podcast about his time with the rapper and why he was one of his "least favorite people to work with over the course of time."

According to Stanulis, on his first day, things started off on the wrong foot as West allegedly started "ranting and raving" at him for not knowing what floor they were going to.

"When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says, 'Aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?' I was like, 'I have no idea what floor, it's my first day,'" he recalled. "So he starts ranting, 'So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?' I said no."

Stanulis said that he then gave West the option of either telling him what button to press, pressing the button himself, or sitting "in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere," before adding, "Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option."

Not only that, but Stanulis went on to say that West had a set of "ridiculous rules," like staying 10 paces behind him on a city street — something that makes no sense as "if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened."

But the craziest claim he made was that he believed West and Kim Kardashian called the paparazzi on themselves. Why? Well, because "there's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called up front."

"There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There's definitely somebody calling ahead," he said, before adding, "That's just my opinion... I'm just saying it's coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there. Maybe they're just better than I think they are."

Neither West nor Kardashian have responded to the accusations. In the meantime, you can listen to Stanulis' full interview, here.