'SpongeBob Big Guy Pants Okay' Is a Revolution

Every generation has their musical mantra.

The Beatles called for "revolution." Michael Jackson, for the world to collectively look "in the mirror." Addison Rae demanded we put our headphones on. Now, Ice Spice arrives with a post-meaning revolutionary war-cry: "SpongeBob Big Guy Pants Okay."

The rapper's newest song for the forthcoming film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, in which she also acts, is classic Spice. The Bronx native hums in her confident monotone over a beat that is half-lullaby and half-speaker knocker. The verse is her tried and true triplet flow and is, I guess, exactly would be on the menu for a SpongeBob flavored Ice Spice song: "I blow bubbles so big like Mrs. Puff (Grrah)." It's the chorus, though, which has captivated the attention of the masses: a simple, yet effective line that she chants like a political slogan: "SpongeBob, big guy pants, okay."



Where to begin with this rich text? SpongeBob wears big pants and that's okay. No, the vibe is SpongeBob is wearing his big pants ... okay? End of story. No! SpongeBob is the big guy with the big pants ... okay. It's clear that this poetic puzzle has inspired many of the online chattering class as well, with people "holding space for it," noting its "power," or using it as a political cudgel against pro-life accounts.

This isn't Ice Spice's first time in Bikini Bottom, literally. One of her first hits was named after SpongeBob's hometown and samples the cartoon's famous ukulele squeaking. Her inclusion in The SpongeBob Movie and her musical return to the land of Patrick, Sandy and Mr. Krabs is thus a continued act of world building for the former PAPER cover star. And after a somewhat quieter time since the release of her deluxe album, Y2k: I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe), this is a an exciting, if not a bit confounding return to form. That said, while we're on the subject of SpongeBob and Hip Hop, it may be worth revisiting another canonical work of aquatic hip hop: "Squidward Nose" by CupcakKe. Enjoy!