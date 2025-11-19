'SpongeBob Big Guy Pants Okay' Is a Revolution
Every generation has their musical mantra.
The Beatles called for "revolution." Michael Jackson, for the world to collectively look "in the mirror." Addison Rae demanded we put our headphones on. Now, Ice Spice arrives with a post-meaning revolutionary war-cry: "SpongeBob Big Guy Pants Okay."
The rapper's newest song for the forthcoming film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, in which she also acts, is classic Spice. The Bronx native hums in her confident monotone over a beat that is half-lullaby and half-speaker knocker. The verse is her tried and true triplet flow and is, I guess, exactly would be on the menu for a SpongeBob flavored Ice Spice song: "I blow bubbles so big like Mrs. Puff (Grrah)."
It's the chorus, though, which has captivated the attention of the masses: a simple, yet effective line that she chants like a political slogan: "SpongeBob, big guy pants, okay."
Where to begin with this rich text? SpongeBob wears big pants and that's okay. No, the vibe is SpongeBob is wearing his big pants ... okay? End of story. No! SpongeBob is the big guy with the big pants ... okay.
It's clear that this poetic puzzle has inspired many of the online chattering class as well, with people "holding space for it," noting its "power," or using it as a political cudgel against pro-life accounts.
This isn't Ice Spice's first time in Bikini Bottom, literally. One of her first hits was named after SpongeBob's hometown and samples the cartoon's famous ukulele squeaking. Her inclusion in The SpongeBob Movie and her musical return to the land of Patrick, Sandy and Mr. Krabs is thus a continued act of world building for the former PAPER cover star. And after a somewhat quieter time since the release of her deluxe album, Y2k: I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe), this is a an exciting, if not a bit confounding return to form.
That said, while we're on the subject of SpongeBob and Hip Hop, it may be worth revisiting another canonical work of aquatic hip hop: "Squidward Nose" by CupcakKe. Enjoy!
Image via Getty
From Your Site Articles
- Ice Spice Celebrates With MCM in Milan ›
- JaNa Craig, Latto and Ice Spice Team Up for 'GYATT' Video ›
- Ice Spice Heats Up ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Found His Rhythm
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
30 September
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August