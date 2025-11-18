Inside the Launch of PAPER Español with Buchanan’s Green Seal, BIA, and Other Latin Stars

Latin flair and joy filled the dance floor at Sunset at EDITION in West Hollywood last night as celebrities, designers, and emerging artists came together to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of PAPER Español , toasting to Latin excellence with Buchanan’s Green Seal.

The event was a visual feast dripping in the Luxury brought by Buchanan’s . Guests lined up at a sleek photo station to star in their own PAPER Español covers, while a vintage photo booth served old-school glam. The room glowed emerald, Buchanan’s signature hue, casting everyone in a cinematic light as they sipped Buchanitas and unsealed the celebration with Green Seal signature cocktails, the Verde Highball and Seal the Coco. From the curated tasting experience to the mirrored disco ball canopy above the dance floor, the night was a whirlwind. Music, drinks, and spontaneous photo opps turned Monday night in LA into a full-sensory fever dream.

Among the guests, BIA made a grand entrance to her table, where a bottle of Green Seal awaited in celebration. Support for the event poured in from around the world, including a heartfelt video message from Colombian reggaeton superstar Reykon , who raised his glass and shared: “Hey, what’s up, friends? This is Reykon, the leader — don’t forget it. I invite you all to raise a glass for the launch of PAPER Español, celebrating our voices, our stories, and our culture. Cheers to everyone!"

The night was nothing short of spectacular — a dazzling success and a powerful promise for the future of the outlet. Looking across the room, filled with Latinos laughing, dancing, and celebrating to music in our own language, I was reminded of why Brian Calle, Chief Creative Officer of PAPER, and I worked so hard to bring this vision to life. It was never about the glitz or the glamour. It was always about celebrating our people, and shining a light on the community that built us – porque juntos somos familia. Salud, a PAPER Español. ¡Arriba los latinos!