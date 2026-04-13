Pinkies Up: Inside KATSEYE's Fan-First Takeover on Threads

KATSEYE had Eyekons with their pinkies up and hunting for clues around their Coachella debut. Thanks to a clever scavenger hunt launched on Threads ahead of their festival performance, the group turned the conversation around the show into a digital playground for stans. All weekend, KATSEYE remained one of Coachella’s loudest conversation drivers among the Threads community. The buzz especially grew when Daniela, Lara, Yoonchae, Sophia and Megan took the stage in a futuristic metropolis-style set design to debut their infectious single, “Pinky Up,” for an overflowing crowd at the Sahara Stage. It was undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated performances of the weekend.

As mentioned, much of the conversation thrived on Threads, where the group kicked off a fan-led scavenger hunt that bridged the gap between Indio and the rest of the world. By partnering with several Threads creators in real time, the scavenger activation challenged fans to unlock posts and piece together information to win exclusive prizes, including signed polaroids.

The activation felt like a sweet and fitting way to involve Eyekons, and not just the influencer culture that seems to define Coachella weekend one. KATSEYE’s scavenger hunt centered the real icons: the fans, giving them equal space at home and on the ground during the hunt. This partnership between Threads and KATSEYE was also a natural evolution for a platform where K-pop stans have already built a bustling community. According to data from Meta, the group’s mentions surged by over 300% during their Grammy appearance in February, followed by a massive spike of 270,000 posts during their Lollapalooza run in South America. Coachella followed suit, with the Threads feed becoming a rolling digital diary of live reactions. “loved their coachella performance!! it was INSANE 🙌🏻 no lip-sync, just pure raw vocals,” read one post from a fan. “super energetic, all gorgeous, and they were literally on fire the whole time🔥 you can really see their growth and how passionate they are on stage.” “Just watched Katseye at Coachella and I'm not even a fan but I can honestly say they’re the girl group of this generation,” added another fan.

Beyond the "Pinky Up" debut, the group leaned into the spirit of collaboration by bringing out EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the voices behind Kpop Demon Hunters’ Huntrix — to perform their smash hit “Golden.” It was a touching moment of K-pop girl group camaraderie on a massive global stage, providing the exact kind of stan-worthy content that thrives online. Rounding out their Coachella setlist was Beautiful Chaos faves “Gabriela,” “Gameboy,” M.I.A,” and of course, their show closer “Gnarly.” The girls delivered high-octane choreography throughout the set, using the globally live-streamed stage to its fullest potential. They also played “Internet Girl” and early cuts like “Debut” and “My Way.”