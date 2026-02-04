We Partied With KATSEYE and HUNTR/X at UMG's Grammys Party

When the Grammys came to a close this past Sunday, Universal Music Group’s after-party quickly became one of the weekend’s most sought-after destinations. Held at Nya West, the party drew an electric mix of artists, executives, and fashion girls, all happy to shed awards season formalities and finally exhale.

UMG did not shy away from the budget. The venue was fully decked. A sleek coffee bar served espresso martinis on demand, multiple dance rooms were soundtracked by dueling DJs, and endless trays of hors d’oeuvres that ranged from mini tacos to arancini.

With the venue at capacity, UMG whisked us straight into the VIP section, where the crowd glittered with Grammy nominees and winners.

Shania Twain and Stephen Sanchez were spotted catching up, their conversation interrupted by the entrance of KATSEYE. Fresh off the Grammys stage, the girl group drew all eyes as they made their way in, flanked by security and a flurry of flashing cameras. American culture, whether it knows it or not, has longed for this level of collective pop star precision and high-gloss charisma since the girl-group pantheon that defined the early 2000s fizzled out. And KATSEYE is delivering.

A few feet over, the members of K-Pop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — shared a heartwarming reunion.

Lola Young stormed in mid-celebration, energy drink in hand, fresh off her Best Pop Solo Performance win and simply radiating. Elsewhere in the room? Martha Stewart making the rounds like the belle of the ball, British trio FLO having a moment by the bar, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and husband Mark Manio pulling coordinated looks, alongside choreographer Kiel Tutin, and content creators Haley Kalil and Luis Capecchi.

A night for the group chat, for sure.