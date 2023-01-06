Julia Fox Doesn't Think Kanye West Knows Her Full Name

Julia Fox isn't entirely sure whether her most infamous ex knows her entire name.

On Wednesday, January 5, the Uncut Gems star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live to chat with host Andy Cohen about her headline-making romance with controversial musician Kanye West, during which she made a pretty surprising confession.

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Fox said of her month-long relationship with Ye at the beginning of last year. She continued, "I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything.” However, she also went on to clarify to a shocked Cohen that she was referring to her middle name as well.

Fox then went on to divulge a few more details about her former flame, including that she was "proud" of herself for leaving after realizing musician had "unresolved issues that he was dealing with," especially since she would have "definitely stuck it out and been there for longer" if she hadn't become a mother to 1-year-old Valentino, who she shares with pilot Peter Artemiev.

Not only that, but she also revealed that she hasn't spoken to Ye in "almost a year," though she was in the same room with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. And while they didn't end up talking, the actress previously claimed in a since-deleted TikTok that she dated the Donda rapper as a favor to the Skims mogul.

Granted, Fox did admit to having a much better celebrity date with a person who organized a luxurious date where they "flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great.” And while she initially refused to name him, she later hinted that the man in question was none other than Drake, who she was rumored to be seeing in 2020 before getting back with Artemiev. That said, seeing as how Ye and Drizzy have long-standing beef — complete with doxxing and plenty of diss tracks — it's unsurprising that Fox's dating history didn't sit too well with the "Hurricane" musician, even though it's probaby safe to say that the Certified Lover Boy knows her name.

Ye has yet to respond to Fox's comments. In the meantime though, you can watch a clip from her Watch What Happens Live appearance below.