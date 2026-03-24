Santos Bravos: Five Voices, One New Era

In an industry constantly searching for the next big story, it’s rare for a project to emerge that not only responds to the moment, but redefines it too. Santos Bravos is an exercise in collective construction where discipline, intuition, and an emotional sensitivity rarely found in emerging acts converge.

Born within the competitive format of reality television, a space that expects immediate perfection, the members of the group that secured their places quickly learned that talent alone isn’t enough. It has to be sustained, shaped, and above all, shared.

What began as an individual competition evolved into something far more complex: an artistic brotherhood. Before the massive stages, before the endless rehearsals, there was one moment for each of them that defined their path in music.

For Gabi, that moment came while watching a distant, almost unreachable stage at a Chayanne concert.

“He looked so small from far away… but he made me feel something big. That’s when I understood that this is what I wanted to make others feel too.” —Gabi

Alejandro: Sunglasses: Gentle Monster, Jewelry: Nove25, Brown leather jacket: Courrèges, Black tank-top & Black Jeans: H&M, Shoes: Armani Exchange / Drew: Sunglasses: Arnette, Jewelry: Nove25, Blue nylon jumpsuit: Juun J, Shoes: Mattia Capezzani / Kenneth: Jewelry: Nove25, Olive green leather jacket & Black leather oants: SF 1 OG, Black t-shirt: H&M, Shoes: Dr. Martens / Kaüe: Sunglasses: Gentle Monster, Jewelry: Nove25, Black suit: Helmut Lang, Shoes: Dr. Martens / Gabi: Jewelry: Nove25, Light grey pinstripe suit & White checked shirt: Hed Mayner, Shoes: Rombaut

This philosophy defines their internal dynamic, and is reflected in the final result: a cohesion between the 5 that can’t be faked. The identity of Santos Bravos can be understood through the lens of its diversity: it’s a sound without borders. Coming from different countries and cultural backgrounds, the members have turned their differences into one of their greatest strengths. Different languages: Spanish, English, Portuguese coexist organically as a reflection of who they are. “Imagine a blank canvas: if we had all grown up the same, it would be painted in one color. But because we’ve lived such different experiences from all over the Americas, we create a beautiful rainbow of colors, shapes, and forms.” —Alejandro This blend translates into a hybrid sound: Latin pop influences, R&B, Brazilian rhythms, and global structures that interact without losing coherence. “We talk a lot about what each of us brings to the group: the differences in accent, tone, melodies, the beats.” —Kauê

Alejandro wears Sunglasses: Gentle Monster, Jewelry: Nove25, Brown leather jacket: Courrèges, Black tank-top & Black Jeans: H&M

Beyond music, this diversity also shapes their daily lives: new words, new customs, new ways of understanding the world.

If the studio is the space of creation, the stage is where everything is validated. Santos Bravos’ debut at Premios Lo Nuestro marked a turning point in their career. For weeks, the group trained intensely to face one of the greatest challenges of their craft: singing and dancing at the same time without losing precision or emotion on a worldwide stage. “We rehearsed for two months just for Premios Lo Nuestro, practicing basically all day… We always want to give our best so we put everything into it.” —Kenneth But beyond technique, there was a deeper intention: “For me, our goal was to deliver a performance that left a mark, that the artists we admire would see us and say, ‘wow, that’s Santos Bravos.’ To earn their respect.” —Gabi

Drew wears Sunglasses: Arnette. Jewelry: Nove25, Blue nylon jumpsuit: Juun J

The performance not only solidified their presence with audiences, but also positioned them within the industry.

In their latest EP, Santos Bravos leans into an honest emotional narrative, far from predictable formulas. “With this music, we’re very vulnerable and not afraid of it. We give everything in every song, and they’re songs that heal us. People can use them however they want: for sad moments, happy ones, to escape, to connect. We make music from a real and honest place because we love this—it’s our life—and our goal is to make people happy.” —Alejandro Each song is built from vulnerability, exploring emotional states without fear of exposure. The result is a project that feels like an emotional map, a collection of songs that accompany different moments in life. That connection with their audience is at the core of their vision. Despite their momentum, Santos Bravos doesn’t define success in immediate terms. Their vision is long-term. Training continues, growth is constant. “We’ll definitely keep training—in dance, in technique. The work doesn’t stop. We’ll be in the studio working on more harmonies, more melodies, training our voices and ears to be better.” —Drew

Alejandro: Jewelry: Nove25, Denim jacket & Jeans: Drôle de Monsieur / Drew: Jewelry: Nove25, Printed multicolored tank-top, Black shorts: Marine Serre, Shoes: Rombaut / Kaüe: Jewelry: Nove25, Denim shirt & Shorts: Marine Serre, Shoes: Dr. Martens / Kenneth: Jewelry: Nove25, Denim jacket & Jeans: Calvin Klein, T-shirt: H&M, Shoes: Mattia Capezzani / Gabi: Jewelry: Nove25, Long-sleeves printed multicolored t-shirt & Grey shorts: Marine Serre, Shoes: Rombaut

Each song is built from vulnerability, exploring emotional states without fear of exposure. The result is a project that feels like an emotional map, a collection of songs that accompany different moments in life. That connection with their audience is at the core of their vision. Despite their momentum, Santos Bravos doesn’t define success in immediate terms. Their vision is long-term. Training continues, growth is constant. “We’ll definitely keep training—in dance, in technique. The work doesn’t stop. We’ll be in the studio working on more harmonies, more melodies, training our voices and ears to be better.” —Drew

They have their sights set on two parallel paths: expanding their global reach and strengthening their connection with fans. “We dream of performing in the biggest venues in our countries. I’ve dreamed since I was two years old of filling Peru’s National Stadium, and the same for each of our countries.” —Alejandro This includes regions where their audience is beginning to grow, even beyond Latin America. Beyond tangible achievements, one intention defines their philosophy: “The most important thing is to stay focused, to keep this same energy—not just this year, but in five, ten years. We need to keep this hunger alive.” —Kenneth Santos Bravos is a sum of differences. A shared identity. A project that understands that true growth happens collectively. “For us, nothing is more important than this group. This is everything. We are not five artists, we are one group.” —Kauê In an industry saturated with formulas, Santos Bravos offers something far more difficult to build and far more powerful to sustain: authenticity. And they’re just getting started.

Jewelry: Nove25, White t-shirts & Jeans: H&M