Jennifer Coolidge Wants To Beef With Mia Farrow

Everyone knows that you haven't truly reached peak celebrity status unless you've been embroiled in some proper beef. Whether it's petty, passive-aggressive, vague posting like the whole Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama or Chaka Khan throwing brutal shade at Mary J. Blige and a handful of other divas that made Rolling Stone's greatest singers rankings, there's nothing quite like the delicious schadenfreude of watching famous people sling mud for arbitrary reasons. It's a concept that Jennifer Coolidge understands all too well — and she wants in.

Gracing Time's cover as one of the publication's 100 Most Influential People, Coolidge sat down with her The Watcher co-star Mia Farrow to look back on Coolidge's landmark year. The two concocted a plan. "Let’s make a video where you and I are beating the shit out of each other,” Coolidge proposed to Farrow as a way of catching a filmmaker's eye. She was quick to follow it up with a self-conscious, "Does that seem too desperate?’”

Luckily for Coolidge, Farrow appeared to be more than down to throw hands. "I’ve got tufts of fake hair and ketchup to stand in for blood at the ready,” Farrow replied. “Who wouldn’t want to be beat up by Jennifer Coolidge? She’s a national treasure.”

Elsewhere in her write-up, Farrow went on to sing The White Lotus star's praises, describing her as "one-of-a-kind and irresistible," pointing to the wave of critical adoration she received this past awards show season as long overdue validation. Already an icon to the gay community and anybody with taste, Farrow cited Coolidge's "eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations and, most of all, aching vulnerability" as what makes up her appeal.

In addition to racking up numerous nominations for her role on The White Lotus, Coolidge has been staying booked and busy, living out her dream of playing a dolphin in a recent Super Bowl ad, being crowned PETA's 2023 Vegan Queen and making a brief cameo in a gay porn. “I just find it baffling, absolutely baffling, that this is happening. But guess what? I really like it,” Coolidge said of her newfound success in the Time profile. “It’s like I was like Sleeping Beauty, where I was locked in a box under the bed or something. And now I’m out and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m sure glad they let me out of that box, because this is way better.'”