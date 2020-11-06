The holiday season is upon us, and while the COVID-19 pandemic may not be permitting traditional celebrations this time around, high fashion brands are still yearning to keep the spirit of "the most wonderful time of the year" alive with their own merry campaigns. Between Kate Spade New York's candid Christmas soirée and Versace's on-the-road escape to snow-capped mountains and tropical beaches, it's safe to say this year's holiday campaigns will have you pulling out the decorations and rocking around the tree. Peruse our top picks, below.

Versace Photography: Arnaud Lajeunie

One of the greatest joys of the holidays is returning home to celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, and while that might not be the case for everyone this year with the pandemic, Versace hopes to capture the anticipation of that reunion with its latest holiday campaign. Starring Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Biaggio Ali Walsh and Louis Baines, the star-studded fashion film spotlights this year's unconventional season with a fantastical joyride in a glamorous, Versace-embossed convertible. Between wintry mountain backdrops and tropical escapes, each model embarks on their own adventure wearing the brand's latest collection with a backseat full of wrapped presents decorated with the label's signature prints.

Prada Photography: Steven Meisel

Shot by Steven Meisel, Prada's 2020 Holiday campaign celebrates the leading Italian design label's pioneering aesthetic in the traditions of film noir. The cast — comprised of models Freja Beha, Maty Fall, Mao Xiaoxing, Rudolfs Valbergs and Melijne Schorren — occupies an isolated, ancient Roman property in Italy, named Villa Gnutti, first made famous in a 1981 shoot by Helmut Newton for the fashion house. There, each cinematic, black-and-white image captures the precise tailoring and refined lifestyle that runs in Prada's veins, featuring close-ups of the label's accessories worn while descending a grand staircase and casually tossed next to a chess board in a grass-filled courtyard.

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade's holiday campaign (and video) captures those dearly missed, candid moments of celebration. Centered around a dinner table, each image showcases the brand's standout accessories. A few handbags casually rest on the table between desserts, while the label's glossy domino-shaped clutch finds itself lost in a fruit bowl. But the main event is a big, fluffy white cat, who manages to weave among the guests and show off Kate Spade's best seasonal accessories while they're distracted by conversation and decadent meals.

Coach Photography: Ryan McGinley

Coach's "Holiday Is Where You Find It" campaign champions optimism amid the tumultuous year that is 2020. Calling on the house's global faces Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan with their families, along with ambassadors Kiko Mizuhara, Jeremy Lin and Yang Zi, the brand's holiday imagery finds strength in togetherness and tradition this season. On the women's side, the campaign centers the brand's downtown New York-inspired Beat Shoulder Bag, and on the men's front, the label's new Hitch backpack and belt bag claim center stage among the famous faces.

Miu Miu Photography: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Miuccia Prada hand-selected seven legendary women to front Miu Miu's holiday campaign, appropriately tiled, "Miu Miu Icons." In the mix is actress, model and director Chloë Sevigny, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger, English actress Raffey Cassidy, and Chinese model, actress and former ballet dancer Du Juan, each of whom have previously appeared in Miu Miu campaigns. Additionally, Euphoria actress Storm Reid, who debuted on the runway in March at Miu Miu's Fall 2020 presentation, The Crown actress Emma Corrin, and singer-songwriter and actress Jordan Kristine Seamón who appears in We Are Who We Are alongside Sevigny, make their debut.