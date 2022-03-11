After Rosalía’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote her upcoming album, Motomami, we'd like to think there’s a person out there somewhere full of absolute regret after a texting snafu that the singer shared with viewers.

Like many celebrities, Rosalía changes her phone number often. But while some change their number because the general public gets a hold of it, Rosalía told host Jimmy Fallon that she changes hers as an escape. In an effort to stay focused on her music, she’ll change her number simply so she can’t be reached. But what she didn’t really consider was the fact that the phone number still exists, even when it’s not yours anymore.

She told Fallon that she just assumed that when a number isn’t yours anymore that it just “disappears or something,” before admitting that she didn’t know why she thought that. This was all brought to her attention by one Harry Styles, who tried to text her — only to reach someone who definitely wasn’t her.

Pulling up the receipts, Rosalía shared a screenshot of the conversation Styles thought he was having with her. After the fact, he DMed it to her on Instagram, telling her that her texts were confusing. That makes sense, considering it wasn’t her at all. He sent her a message to tell her one of her songs was beautiful, and the person who now has that number said, “I know my darling,” to which he responded, “I love it.”

And here’s where it gets good. The person texted Styles to say, “Love you,” and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer replied, “Love you toooooooo.” Alas, the person on the other end of the messages quickly lost interest in the conversation and told Styles they weren’t who he assumed they were. “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.”

There are so many absolutely bonkers things at play here. First of all, this person obviously had no idea they were texting Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling artist Harry Styles. Secondly, they probably had no idea that they’d inherited the phone number of Latin Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling artist Rosalía’s old number. Not to mention, they told literal Harry Styles to stop bothering them.

It's also particularly important to call out that we now know Styles is the kind of person who tells his friends he loves them openly and freely and with a lot of extra letters — and compliments their work. He also uses Instagram, despite many of us assuming he’d "lost his password" years ago. It also seems he and Rosalía have remained good friends after working together on his Eroda project for his single “Adore You” in 2019, where she narrated the story for the music video.

Whew. There’s a lot happening here, and it’s not something we’ll stop thinking about anytime soon. For real, though, imagine telling Harry Styles to stop bothering you because you just don’t know it’s him on the other end of your text chain. We’d never recover.