Victoria Justice’s Holiday Confessions: From Her New Single to Her Worst Gift Ever

There’s something undeniably magnetic about Victoria Justice during the holidays. Maybe it’s the mix of nostalgia and sparkle she carries into every room, or maybe it’s the fact that even her Christmas stories sound like scenes from a holiday movie—complete with surprise puppies, vinyl crackle, and the soft glow of a tree in the background. This year, as she drops a new holiday single infused with ukulele charm and old-school warmth, Victoria invites us into a season that’s less about spectacle and more about intention: unplugging, finding joy in the quiet, and letting creativity flow.

But don’t mistake her calm for stillness. Justice is in a full-blown creative renaissance. Between new music, an upcoming horror film, and a renewed focus on projects that feel real, she’s stepping into an era defined by authenticity and heart. In this candid conversation, she opens up about the memories that shaped her, the worst gift she’s ever received (trust us, it’s a plot twist), and the spark behind her holiday track: one that’s cozy, emotional, and destined to soundtrack your December. Welcome to Victoria’s most honest, grounded, and glitter-touched holiday yet.

What’s your fondest Christmas memory? When I was 15, my parents surprised my sister and me with two puppies. I knew one was coming, but the second was a complete surprise — my 15-year-old brain genuinely thought they’d accidentally sent an extra puppy. It was truly the best day ever, and they became two very beloved members of our family for a long time. I miss Sammy and Sophie every day.

What’s on your wishlist this year? Honestly, nothing material comes to mind. I’d love to take a week off, unplug and be by the ocean with a good book. Mostly I’m looking forward to spending time with family and friends, eating great food, and making new memories. And maybe I’ll treat myself to a little shopping spree — I think I’ve earned that.

Tell us about your new single. What made you want to drop a Christmas-themed song? I wrote it about a year ago, and as soon as we finished it, I knew I wanted to put it out. I’ve always loved the idea of a ukulele Christmas song — it feels classic but still unique and nostalgic, and I’m really proud of how it turned out. It even starts with the sound of a vinyl record playing and ends with that same crackle. I’m really glad I added that detail — it brings in the feeling of warmth I wanted to create, like being by a fire and sitting by the lights of a tree. The message is sweet, cozy, and pretty universally relatable. I love Christmas music, and I like that this one is chill without being overly cheery, while still giving you that warm holiday feeling.

What do you hope your fans feel when they listen? I hope it puts them in the Christmas mood and they feel the sentiment and emotion behind it. Maybe they relate to it, or maybe it just makes them feel cozy inside. I also like that it’s a Christmas song without hitting you over the head with holiday cheer — those are my favorites. When they’re too cheery, it can drive me a little crazy.

What’s your creative process like? What inspires you or gets you into a creative state? I usually brainstorm a bit before a session and come in with a spark — sometimes just a title, other times a lyric idea. A lot depends on who I’m writing with. I’m really inspired by the energy in the room, the instruments, and the producer. When Toby picked up the ukulele during this session with him and Will Jay (other songwriter) the song just kind of started flowing. I was also in a new relationship at the time, so the lyrics about wanting love to last through the holidays really resonated with me. I also love working out or doing hot yoga before a session — it grounds me and gets me into a centered creative headspace.

You’ve had such incredible success in your career. What’s next for you? What do you wish for the future? I’m not exactly sure what’s next, but I’m really enjoying being creative with my music and releasing new songs. I’d love to put out an EP next, eventually leading up to a full album. Acting-wise, I have a horror film I shot this summer called Send A Scare coming out next year. I’m really proud of it and excited for people to see it. I’m looking forward to taking on more acting projects I’m passionate about and continuing to explore creatively in both music and film.