Halsey has apologized for posting a photo of her eating disorder "without a sufficient trigger warning."

On Sunday, the star took part in a new Instagram Story trend where people use photos of themselves to respond to questions from their followers. However, after being asked to show herself "at [her] lowest point," Halsey shared a photo depicting her struggle with an eating disorder, alongside the caption, "TW: ED [trigger warning: eating disorder], ask for help" — something that quickly led to criticism about its potential to trigger others experiencing similar issues.

Related | Managing an Eating Disorder Under Quarantine Is Weird and Hard

In response, Halsey took to her Twitter on Monday to issue an apology by writing, "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning."

"I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly," she explained, before adding, "I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

Halsey then went on to announce that she was going to take some time away from social media following the backlash.

"With that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being," she said. "I hope that's okay."

See Halsey's apology, below.

TW: disordered eating



I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍 — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237.