Denzel Curry is sick of the mainstream machine and the "Scammy Nominations."

Despite beginning by congratulating Pusha T and Lamar for their nominations, Curry went on to say that he could "literally name you 10 other albums that were actually good" aside from the other nominees, who he referenced by writing, “all that other shit, come on bruh.”



"This shit bout money at the end of the day so if that’s what it comes down to I’m going get my bread up," he said, before quoting the late Bahamian-American MMA fighter Kimbo Slice by adding, "lemme get ma bread.”

Curry then explained that while his record, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, "literally tied with one of the albums that was nominated for a Grammy," he still "got robbed." And according to him, he wasn't the only one, seeing as how "all my homies that came out with Top Notch solid albums this Year."

As such, the "Troubles" rapper decided to name a handful of artists who he believed actually deserved to be acknowledged for having "worked they ass off," including Smino, GloRilla, JID, Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Mason, Saba, Kenny Beats and Key Glock, before shouting out Earl Sweatshirt's 2000, redveil's Learn 2 Swim and his own record in particular.

Not only that, but Curry speculated that the reason the Recording Academy was "[giving] an award to half ass shit" was because the other rappers he named "ain't mainstream enough," before accusing the institution of going along with the mainstream music industry over honoring real artistry.

“They don’t care about the culture," he added. "They only care about building the majors."



The Recording Academy has yet to publicly address Curry's critique. In the meantime though, you can read his entire Twitter thread about the matter below.

Glo Rilla Deserves it — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

But For The Rap Album Category I can literally Name you 10 other albums that were actually good congrats to kdot and push but all that other shit come on bruh… — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

This shit bout money at the end of the day so if that’s what it comes down to I’m going get my bread up — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

In the words of the Late Great Kimbo Slice



Man lemme get ma bread — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

My Album literally tied with one of the albums that was nominated for a Grammy and I still got robbed



All my homies that came out with Top Notch solid albums this Year Got Robbed — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

They don’t care about the culture

They only care about building the majors — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

2000

TFS

LEARN TO SWIM

MELT MY EYEZ

LUV LETTER

SICK



There’s more too — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

PUPPY — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Niggas worked they ass off and y’all give an award to half ass shit — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Smino should be nominated

JID should be nominated

Joey Bada$$ should be nominated

Redveil should be nominated

Freddie Gibbs should be nominated

Kenny Mason should be nominated



But I guess niggas ain’t mainstream enough right? — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Saba should be nominated — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Kenny beats should be nominated — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Earl Sweatshirt should be nominated — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Those are my thoughts — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

And Key Glock Need to be nominated too — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

The Scammy Nominations — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022