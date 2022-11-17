Denzel Curry is sick of the mainstream machine and the "Scammy Nominations."
Following the announcement of the 2023 Grammy nominations, the musician took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the Recording Academy's picks for Best Rap Album of the Year, which were DJ Khaled's God Did, Pusha T's It's Almost Dry, Future's I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You and Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.
Despite beginning by congratulating Pusha T and Lamar for their nominations, Curry went on to say that he could "literally name you 10 other albums that were actually good" aside from the other nominees, who he referenced by writing, “all that other shit, come on bruh.”
"This shit bout money at the end of the day so if that’s what it comes down to I’m going get my bread up," he said, before quoting the late Bahamian-American MMA fighter Kimbo Slice by adding, "lemme get ma bread.”
Curry then explained that while his record, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, "literally tied with one of the albums that was nominated for a Grammy," he still "got robbed." And according to him, he wasn't the only one, seeing as how "all my homies that came out with Top Notch solid albums this Year."
As such, the "Troubles" rapper decided to name a handful of artists who he believed actually deserved to be acknowledged for having "worked they ass off," including Smino, GloRilla, JID, Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Mason, Saba, Kenny Beats and Key Glock, before shouting out Earl Sweatshirt's 2000, redveil's Learn 2 Swim and his own record in particular.
Not only that, but Curry speculated that the reason the Recording Academy was "[giving] an award to half ass shit" was because the other rappers he named "ain't mainstream enough," before accusing the institution of going along with the mainstream music industry over honoring real artistry.
“They don’t care about the culture," he added. "They only care about building the majors."
The Recording Academy has yet to publicly address Curry's critique. In the meantime though, you can read his entire Twitter thread about the matter below.
Photo via Getty / Slaven Vlasic
