Tyla, Zara Larsson and Usher Dance All Night at Epic Records Grammy Party

Epic Records and Hennessy held their glamorous, star-studded Grammy party on Friday at the Sunset Tower Hotel with celebrities like Tyla, Zara Larsson, and Usher in attendance. Guests danced the night away to special DJ sets from Skyla Tylaa and SHOOP while other stars like Kesha, DDG, and Adam Lambert captured the moment on the red carpet.

Through a special partnership with Hennessy, espresso martinis and other crafted cocktails flowed all through the night. Even Sunset Tower's iconic ice cream sundaes were given a twist with Tyla customizing her 'Say You Love Me' sundae with Oreos and hot fudge and Zara's 'Midnight Sunset Tower' featuring fresh berries and whipped cream.

Other invited artists in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Ty Dolla $ign, and London on da Track. The celebration concluded with a major surprise for Tyla as a custom cake and bottle parade made their way to her to celebrate her 24th birthday: a sweet treat ahead of her second Grammy win that she ended up receiving just some one day later, making this a truly epic night to celebrate.