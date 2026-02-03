Inside Spotify's 2026 Best New Artist Event

The Grammys Best New Artist category has always hit a little different. It’s not just about who’s new but rather about who’s next. These are the artists you suddenly see everywhere right before the rest of the world catches up. Ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, Spotify tapped into that same exact energy, kicking off music’s biggest week with its annual Best New Artist event in Los Angeles celebrating the music industry’s freshest faces.

Spotify took over The Lot at Formosa and reunited the eight Best New Artist nominees including breakout performers like Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Sombr, Alex Warren, and The Marías, each delivering captivating live sets that highlighted their unique styles and artistry. See below for 40 snapshots from Spotify’s Best New Artist event captured by Vincenzo Dimino exclusively for PAPER:

Addison Rae

Leon Thomas kicked off the night with a smooth R&B-forward set, followed by Lola Young’s raw and gritty vocals. The Marías took over the stage with their signature dreamy sound, before Alex Warren switched the vibe into a big sing-along moment. KATSEYE kept that momentum going with a high-energy choreography-driven performance, leading into Sombr’s stripped-back introspective set. Addison Rae followed with pop-star confidence and her catchy hooks, before Olivia Dean closed the show on a high note with a soulful performance that left the room fully locked in.

Among those in attendance celebrating this year’s Best New Artist nominees were: Zara Larsson, Pink Pantheress, Griff, Benson Boone, Adéla, Teddy Swims, YUNGBLUD, Blu DeTiger, Tove Lo, HUNTR/X, Diplo, Lukas Gage, Haley Kalil, bbno$, Rickey Thompson and many more.

Paris Jackson