Future Forms Transformed a Ritual Into a Rave
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're catching up with EREZ and Tanguay, the pioneers behind Future Forms, a new queer-founded, cross-genre performance project.
Through performance, ritual and raving, Future Forms transformed Brooklyn Sawdust in the shadows of the coming full moon, all of New York City blanketed in crystalline snow. Thank the nightlife gods that PAPER has inside access.
Created by collaborators EREZ and Tanguay, cross-genre performance project Future Forms unfolded over multiple chapters Friday night. Combining movement arts and choreography throughout the night, Tanguay, who currently leads the Gibney Company, and the electronic music compositions of EREZ, artist and DJ played Coachella and supported the Gorillaz, saw their dreams for their latest collaboration realized. Attendees began the night with BASE, witnessing the choreography of Tanguay to the original compositions of EREZ, alongside an acclaimed company of contemporary dancers.
As the night progressed, the atmosphere evolved into OUTPUT, a full rave lineup, supported by DJs like Seb Wildblood and x3butterfly. It was mercurial and raw, qualities that are key to the very best of New York City's nightlife experiences, and ones they hope to carry into future iterations of the project. Stay tuned!
In the meantime, PAPER has the inside look at Future Forms debut, alongside insights from EREZ and Tanguay.
"Future Forms began in private sessions, where our live electronic music and contemporary movement shaped each other in real time, creating a new language between us. Performing it in front of a crowd feels surreal. Like letting people peek into something that was once just ours."
"Cue to cue to cue to cue to cue to cueeee."
"I was channeling something feral in Maŕa Peralta's jewelry armor."
"I spent most of the day mixing 120 speakers across four walls and aceiling. Worth every minute"
"We always say that the styling is another character in the show. Here are Essel and Niran performing backstage alchemy."
"We hugged, we breathed, then served."
"BASE: Controlled chaos."
"Balenciaga Ben or Berghain Ben (there's a right answer.)
"We're debriefing the show."
Photography: Hanna Mayfield
Styling: Essel Aidoo
BASE performed by: Ben Green , Destinee Jimenez, Graham Feeny, Mio Ishikawa, Ohaz Mazor, Tanguay
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
ATF Story
Madison Beer, Her Way
Photography by Davis Bates / Story by Alaska Riley
Photography by Davis Bates / Story by Alaska Riley
16 January
Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo in Full Bloom
Photography by David LaChapelle / Story by Joan Summers / Styling by Jason Bolden / Makeup by Joanna Simkim / Nails by Shea Osei
Photography by David LaChapelle / Story by Joan Summers / Styling by Jason Bolden / Makeup by Joanna Simkim / Nails by Shea Osei
01 December
Entertainment
Rami Malek Is Certifiably Unserious
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Adam Powell
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Adam Powell
14 November
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October