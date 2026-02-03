Future Forms Transformed a Ritual Into a Rave

Future Forms Transformed a Ritual Into a Rave

By Paper Magazine
Feb 03, 2026

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're catching up with EREZ and Tanguay, the pioneers behind Future Forms, a new queer-founded, cross-genre performance project.

Through performance, ritual and raving, Future Forms transformed Brooklyn Sawdust in the shadows of the coming full moon, all of New York City blanketed in crystalline snow. Thank the nightlife gods that PAPER has inside access.

Created by collaborators EREZ and Tanguay, cross-genre performance project Future Forms unfolded over multiple chapters Friday night. Combining movement arts and choreography throughout the night, Tanguay, who currently leads the Gibney Company, and the electronic music compositions of EREZ, artist and DJ played Coachella and supported the Gorillaz, saw their dreams for their latest collaboration realized. Attendees began the night with BASE, witnessing the choreography of Tanguay to the original compositions of EREZ, alongside an acclaimed company of contemporary dancers.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere evolved into OUTPUT, a full rave lineup, supported by DJs like Seb Wildblood and x3butterfly. It was mercurial and raw, qualities that are key to the very best of New York City's nightlife experiences, and ones they hope to carry into future iterations of the project. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, PAPER has the inside look at Future Forms debut, alongside insights from EREZ and Tanguay.

"Future Forms began in private sessions, where our live electronic music and contemporary movement shaped each other in real time, creating a new language between us. Performing it in front of a crowd feels surreal. Like letting people peek into something that was once just ours."

"Cue to cue to cue to cue to cue to cueeee."

"I was channeling something feral in Maŕa Peralta's jewelry armor."

"I spent most of the day mixing 120 speakers across four walls and aceiling. Worth every minute"

"We always say that the styling is another character in the show. Here are Essel and Niran performing backstage alchemy."

"We hugged, we breathed, then served."

"BASE: Controlled chaos."

"Balenciaga Ben or Berghain Ben (there's a right answer.)

"We're debriefing the show."

Photography: Hanna Mayfield

Styling: Essel Aidoo

BASE performed by: Ben Green , Destinee Jimenez, Graham Feeny, Mio Ishikawa, Ohaz Mazor, Tanguay

Related Articles Around the Web