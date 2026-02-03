Future Forms Transformed a Ritual Into a Rave

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're catching up with EREZ and Tanguay, the pioneers behind Future Forms, a new queer-founded, cross-genre performance project.

Through performance, ritual and raving, Future Forms transformed Brooklyn Sawdust in the shadows of the coming full moon, all of New York City blanketed in crystalline snow. Thank the nightlife gods that PAPER has inside access.

Created by collaborators EREZ and Tanguay, cross-genre performance project Future Forms unfolded over multiple chapters Friday night. Combining movement arts and choreography throughout the night, Tanguay, who currently leads the Gibney Company, and the electronic music compositions of EREZ, artist and DJ played Coachella and supported the Gorillaz, saw their dreams for their latest collaboration realized. Attendees began the night with BASE, witnessing the choreography of Tanguay to the original compositions of EREZ, alongside an acclaimed company of contemporary dancers.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere evolved into OUTPUT, a full rave lineup, supported by DJs like Seb Wildblood and x3butterfly. It was mercurial and raw, qualities that are key to the very best of New York City's nightlife experiences, and ones they hope to carry into future iterations of the project. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, PAPER has the inside look at Future Forms debut, alongside insights from EREZ and Tanguay.