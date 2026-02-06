Mariah Carey Is MusiCares' 2026 Person Of The Year
Story and photography by Vincenzo Dimino
Feb 06, 2026
Mariah Carey has spent the past three and a half decades gracing us with chart-topping hits, Christmas memories, and those very-very high notes that she hits. On Friday night, she was honored at this year’s MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The music industry came together, united by purpose and care for its community, not only to honor Mariah Carey’s outstanding career, but also to support MusiCares’ mission. The yearly gala serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization, during which it raises essential funds to sustain the year-round work in helping those behind the music in times of need. From an introductory DJ set by Jermaine Dupri, to a live auction and a tribute concert, MusiCares hosted a night focused on fostering community in a time marked by uncertainty and division.
The night was full of inspired performances and deeply personal tributes, reflecting both the resilience of the music industry and the generosity that defines it at its best. Mariah Carey, one of the most influential and enduring artists of all time, embodied the spirit of the evening, lending her presence to a cause rooted in care, dignity, and mutual support. Things kicked off with a DJ set by one of Carey’s long-time collaborators Jermaine Dupri, followed by a heartwarming speech by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. highlighting some of Carey’s achievements over her career. Next up was a live auction where gala attendees were able to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences including front row seats to the 2026 Grammy Awards and an all-expense-paid trip to Abu Dhabi to meet Mariah Carey backstage at her show.
Performances throughout the night highlighted the unity of the music community, featuring appearances by Foo Fighters with Taylor Momsen, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Laufey, Jermaine Dupri, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, and Teddy Swims. Each performed their own versions of various Mariah Carey songs in her honor.
From disaster relief, to wellness resources and recovery programs, MusiCares provides a safety net for all of those who make the music industry possible. Founded in 1989 by the Recording Academy, the organization is dedicated to safeguarding the health and welfare of people in music through direct financial grants, networks of trusted resources, and tailored crisis response. Since its inception, MusiCares has provided more than $115 million in direct financial assistance, including $25 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, and $24 million toward wildfire relief and long-term recovery efforts following the Los Angeles wildfires.
The gala was truly a gathering of people united by a shared belief that the music industry must take care of its own. Among those who joined MusiCares in honoring Mariah Carey and supporting the mission behind the gala were many industry leaders, legends, and advocates, including Stevie Wonder, SZA, Kim Burrell, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Richard Marx, and Babyface.
In celebrating Mariah Carey, the night ultimately celebrated something even bigger, the power of music to heal, and the responsibility to care for the people who make it.
