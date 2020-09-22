View this post on Instagram

LISA WE ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE CONTINUED COLLABORATION OF CELINE WITH LISA, WHO WILL REPRESENT THE HOUSE AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR. LISA IS A MULTITALENTED ARTIST, WIDELY KNOWN AS A MEMBER OF THE GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED SOUTH KOREAN BAND @BLACKPINKOFFICIAL. LISA PHOTOGRAPHED IN PARIS BY @HEDISLIMANE © COURTESY OF HEDI SLIMANE #LISA @LALALALISA_M #LISAXCELINE #CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE