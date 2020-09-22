BLACKPINK's fashion world domination shows no signs of slowing down. This morning, the K-pop group's luxury credentials reached another milestone with the announcement of Lisa as a global brand ambassador for Celine, the French fashion house helmed by Hedi Slimane.
Of course, Lisa has already built a strong relationship with the brand through previous engagements and attendance at its Paris Fashion Week shows, but now the title is official. (She's also an ambassador for Italian jeweler Bulgari.)
"We are please to announce the continued collaboration of Celine with Lisa, who will represent the house as global brand ambassador," the brand said in a statement. "Lisa is a multitalented artist, widely known as a member of the globally acclaimed South Korean band BLACKPINK."
Lisa's fellow group members are also faces of their own respective fashion houses: Jisoo for Dior, Jennie for Chanel and Rosé for Saint Laurent. Between these lucrative contracts and their ongoing musical success, it's truly BLACKPINK's world and we're just living in it.
Photos courtesy of Celine