Lisa Casually Rocks a $200,000 Birkin for No Reason

How much does $300,000 weigh? Well, a hyper-rare "Faubourg Birkin" is a good place to start.

On Instagram this past week, global phenomenon Lisa casually threw one such Birkin around the back of a car in Seoul, where she spent the night out on the town. In photos from the incredibly long carousel — a staple of the pop singer's Instagram — she can be seen in blurry photos wielding the blue and orange color way, complete with a tight little black dress and her signature bangs.

I generally find myself worrying about the four or five image carousels I've been known to post on Instagram, but Lisa casually drops twenty photos complete with perfectly manicured, out of focus snaps and shots of seemingly nothing. Then she gets three million likes and moves on to another twenty photos. I find it admirable, specifically considering the ultra-rare Birkin bag she's buried in the middle.

According to Sothebys, who has the scoop on the precious Faubourg bag, it's modeled after the flagship Hermés boutique at 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris. Founder Thierry Hermés, who began the company in 1837, worked elsewhere on the original harnesses that were the brand's staple until his son Charles-Émile moved locations to the Faubourg address in 1860.

Over the years, the neighboring addresses as No. 26 and No. 28 were purchased as well, with the boutique expanding in size to become the largest in the world. Conversely, its workshops moved to nearby, "state of the art" facilities in Pantin.

The bag design itself was only released in 2019, with designs mirroring the iconic storefront of the brand's signature flagship. As Sothebys describes, "These new smaller Birkin 20s were an instant hit with collectors and continue to be among the most sought-after handbags on the market today." While $300,000 is a generous estimate for Lisa's bag, models typically start at $160,000 and reach $300,000 at the top end. Another bag in the exact color way was sold at auction for 163,800 euros, or around $200,000 on a bad day.

Her caption on the photo is of particular note: "Some sleepless nights 🤓" Were I carrying around a bag that cost more than I've made this decade, I'd toss and turn too, Lisa.