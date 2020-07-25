It looks like we've got a bright future ahead of us with Billie Eilish announcing that she's got new music coming out next week.
The 18-year-old singer took to social media simply to say, "'my future' out thursday." The new single is going to be her first release since dropping "No Time to Die" — a track for the upcoming (since-postponed) James Bond film. And fans are especially excited to hear the new track since Where Do We Go? world tour dates were rescheduled.
Billie hasn't released any further details about the song just yet. There also hasn't been any news regarding a sophomore album.
Eilish and her family have been keeping busy during the pandemic. She's performed in a livestream concert with her brother Finneas back in April, they've also performed for online charity events, and she and her dad most recently DJ-ed for Apple Music's "Me & Dad Radio" event.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web