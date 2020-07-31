Beyoncé's highly anticipated visual album Black Is King dropped today on Disney+. The film, which is based on tracks from The Lion King: the Gift soundtrack she released last year, is a celebration of Black culture and African traditions. It's 1 hour and 25 minutes of stunning visuals shot in different locations with dancers from around the world. Unsurprisingly, the various fashion looks also take center stage. Stylist Zerina Akers conceived the wardrobe for this project, incorporating everything from major luxury label runway looks to custom pieces by independent Black designers. Below, we've rounded up all the looks Queen Bey wears, with more to be added as credits come in.

Beyoncé in Custom Valentino Haute Couture The embroidered leopard cape and jumpsuit with paillettes was made especially for Bey by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Beyoncé in Lace By Tanaya Designer Tanaya Henry made this shimmering crystal fringed cape look a year ago, according to her Twitter, and has been waiting for this moment ever since.

Beyoncé in Custom Alejandro Collection Bey commands attention in this striking cobalt Alejandro gown with billowing sleeves and an endless train.

Beyoncé in Ashi Studio This handmade feathered number took 70 hours to make by the Beirut-based label Ashi Studio.

Beyoncé in Custom 5:31 Jérôme Designer Jerome LaMaar dressed Bey in a custom hand beaded Nigerian lace and silk trench/jumper hybrid in turquoise color palette complete with Mother of Pearl details.

Beyoncé in Wendy Nichol In this still, Yonce looks as if she just emerged from the sea in this ethereal Wendy Nichol dress.

Beyoncé in Custom Timothy White Bey looks like a glorious statue in Timothy White's custom black tulle mermaid gown.

Beyoncé in Marine Serre Bey has a thing for Marine Serre crescent-print catsuits (remember when she wore one to a Houston Rockets basketball game last year?) and she revisited it again for this film alongside her backup dancers.

Beyoncé in Alessandra Rich This shimmering long dress with high slit is a design signature from red carpet-favorite Alessandra Rich.

Beyoncé in Molly Goddard One of the most famous looks from designer Molly Goddard's repertoire, the Fall 2019 "Daria" dress is worn in the song "WATER ft Salatiel and Pharell." The sculpted pink gown comprises of a 100-meter tulle hem and a hand-smocked bodice and layered tulle skirt.

Beyoncé in Levenity Hatian-American, Dallas-based designer Venny Etienne (and former Project Runway contestant) made this custom yellow floral jacket for Bey that inspired his latest ready-to-wear collection.

Beyoncé in Mary Katrantzou This flouncy ruffled number is from London-based designer Mary Katrantzou's Fall 2019 collection.

Beyoncé in AREA New York-based label AREA is known for their decadent crystal fringed pieces, and this sparkly number from its Fall 2019 collection fits the bill perfectly.

Beyoncé in Loza Maléombho Hailing from the West African nation of Côte d'Ivoire, Loza Maléombho created this structured, geometric jacket with gold hardware and plunging neckline.

Beyoncé in Michaela Stark This relaxed yet body-hugging denim hybrid was made by lingerie designer Michaela Stark.

Beyoncé in Custom Burberry Burberry's chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci made Bey this custom cow-print corset top and matching wool mini skirt.

Beyoncé in D Bleu Dazzled Destiney Bleu's fashion label D Bleu Dazzled is responsible for this sparkly black bodysuit.

Beyoncé in Erdem This floral frock from Erdem's Fall 2019 collection is a fitting number for the garden party setting in this clip.

Beyoncé in Alon Alon Livné Tel Aviv-based designer Alon Alon Livné designed this sculptural white strapless ensemble with billowing sleeves. The accompanying couture turban was made by Bey's go-to designer Laurel DeWitt.

Beyoncé in Custom Mugler The custom rainbow-printed jersey dress with matching harness gloves and hosiery is taken from Mugler's Spring 2020 collection by creative director Casey Cadwallader and worn for the song "My Power."