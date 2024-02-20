The relationship between a Black woman and her hair has always been deeper than just grooming, leaning into a look or embracing trendy beauty norms. It has roots (literally and figuratively) in every factor of our upbringing, pulling up sometimes painful, sometimes loving but always visceral memories of how our hair shaped and still shapes our experience. In short, the relationship between a Black woman and her hair is sacred, and who better to help us honor that deep connection than superstar hair shapeshifter herself Beyoncé?

After years of work behind the scenes, today Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is launching Cécred, a new haircare line inspired by hair rituals from global cultures. Cécred officially launches with the Foundation Collection, eight products that promise to cleanse, condition and visibly repair hair.

“My entire life and career, I’ve worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs," Beyoncé says of the new venture. "I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.” Growing up, sweeping hair in her mother Tina Knowles' hair salon, Beyoncé saw firsthand the transformative promise behind creating healthy hair rituals. Knowles also joins Cécred as vice chairwoman, using her 40 years of knowledge in the haircare industry as a stylist, salon owner and entrepreneur to help shape the line."In my own experience serving clients, I loved witnessing the joy they felt watching their hair grow healthier, shinier and more vibrant,” says Knowles. “I have personally witnessed how these products have stopped breakage in its tracks. I’ve seen the transformations from using these products on all different hair types and textures and the results have been amazing.”

If you think you've experienced a bad hair day (or month, if you're me), imagine the trials and tribulations that come with maintaining the health of your hair during a decade of high-tension styles, coloring, adhesives and sweat that could only come by way of an intense Renaissance era dance routine. Luckily, Queen Bey has taken all of those experiences and transmuted them into a patent-pending recovery science that's sure to have you bombshell ready in time for Renaissance: Act II. See you on the dance floor? I'll be the one with the ridiculously healthy hair. The Foundation Collection is available to purchase now at cecred.com.

