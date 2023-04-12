Ariana Grande Addresses Social Media Body Shaming

Ariana Grande wants to remind people that what they see on TikTok or the internet might not be reality.

In a new video posted Tuesday, the singer and star of the upcoming Wicked adaption addressed recent criticism of her body on the internet from fans and naysayers alike. After photos circulated of her out and about with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, Grande felt the need to address everyone directly, rather than through a Notes app message or an Instagram comment. "There are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy," she says.

"I know personally for me, the body you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande says. "I was on a lot of anti-depressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy.' But that in fact wasn't my healthy." She also adds, "I know I shouldn't have to explain that but I do feel like having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, something good might come from it."

Grande also thinks it's important for fans, however well-intentioned, to remember that "you never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place, a caring place, that person is probably working on it, or has a support system that they are working on it with." Instead of fixating on strangers' appearances, she encourages everyone to "be gentle with each other and yourselves." As she tends to do, Grande diffuses the tense moment with a bit of comedy: "By the way, I'm not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now, this is my face, these are my eyes, so don't freak out about that now too please, oh my god."

After telling viewers that she made the video to "extend some love your way and tell you that you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in," she ends with: "Have a very beautiful day, I'm sending you a lot of love."

About those pictures: Erivo and Grande were papped in equally stylish fits outside celebrity hotspot Ronnie Scott's in London on Friday. The two are still in production on Wicked across the pond, and Grande even shared an update on how it's going via Instagram earlier in April: "halfway. savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day."

She also added: "i don’t want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow. i hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one."